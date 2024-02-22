‘You sound a bit guilty’: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash got campervan stuck at McDonalds drive-thru in Fort William

Stacey Solomon revealed the hilarious reason why Joe Swash took hours to fetch dinner from a McDonalds in Fort William.

Stacey, 34, and Joe, 42, have been travelling across the Highlands with their five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

Stacey took to Instagram to expose Joe for “lying” about why the family had to wait more than two hours for their food.

In the video posted to her 5.8m followers, she said Joe had told her that the branch was incredibly busy and McDonald’s staff had ‘forgotten’ the chips for her meal.

However, the truth soon came out after more than 50 people messaged her saying they had seen Joe try to manoeuvre the campervan at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Fort William but had gotten the vehicle stuck.

‘You sound a bit guilty’

“Is there anything you want to tell me?” Stacey asked while on the road, “About last night.”

“Has someone said something?” Joe asked, to which Stacey replied: “You sound a bit guilty.”

Joe denied his guilt, but then Stacey asked him what took him so long to pick up a McDonald’s takeaway the night before.

“Because they forgot your chips,” he replied.

“Because they forgot my chips,” Stacey repeated, before adding: “So you blamed it on me and my chips for you taking so long?”

“Well, I’ve got about 50 messages off people in the area saying you got your caravan stuck underneath the McDonald’s drive-thru.”

Joe tried to pass the blame on forgotten fries

Joe managed to get the large vehicle wedged in the barrier, which should prevent tall vehicles from going into the drive-thru lane.

The hilarious exchange ended with Stacey thanking the people of Scotland for exposing the truth about what happened.

Stacey later posted to Instagram with a video of highlights from the trip.

She commented: “I’m actually so proud of this trip. It has been more magical than I could have ever imagined.

“But I was scared to do it & it wasn’t easy. But the best things in life come at the end of a long road Scotland thank you. What a special place that will forever have my heart.”