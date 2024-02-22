‘You sound a bit guilty’: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash got campervan stuck at McDonalds drive-thru in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘You sound a bit guilty’: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash got campervan stuck at McDonalds drive-thru in Fort William

The family had to wait more than two hours for food after Joe Swash got the campervan stuck at a drive-thru.

By Ross Hempseed
Stacey exposes Joe after getting the campervan stuck at a McDonald's drive thru
In a video to Instagram, Stacey told Joe people told her the real reason why it took so long for him to fetch dinner. Image: Instagram.

Stacey Solomon revealed the hilarious reason why Joe Swash took hours to fetch dinner from a McDonalds in Fort William.

Stacey, 34, and Joe, 42, have been travelling across the Highlands with their five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

Stacey took to Instagram to expose Joe for “lying” about why the family had to wait more than two hours for their food.

Stacey and Joe
Image: Stacey Solomon/Instagram.

In the video posted to her 5.8m followers, she said Joe had told her that the branch was incredibly busy and McDonald’s staff had ‘forgotten’ the chips for her meal.

However, the truth soon came out after more than 50 people messaged her saying they had seen Joe try to manoeuvre the campervan at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Fort William but had gotten the vehicle stuck.

‘You sound a bit guilty’

“Is there anything you want to tell me?” Stacey asked while on the road, “About last night.”

“Has someone said something?” Joe asked, to which Stacey replied: “You sound a bit guilty.”

Joe denied his guilt, but then Stacey asked him what took him so long to pick up a McDonald’s takeaway the night before.

“Because they forgot your chips,” he replied.

“Because they forgot my chips,” Stacey repeated, before adding: “So you blamed it on me and my chips for you taking so long?”

“Well, I’ve got about 50 messages off people in the area saying you got your caravan stuck underneath the McDonald’s drive-thru.”

The entrance to the drive-thru consists of a metal height restricter for large vehicles. Image: Google Maps.

Joe tried to pass the blame on forgotten fries

Joe managed to get the large vehicle wedged in the barrier, which should prevent tall vehicles from going into the drive-thru lane.

The hilarious exchange ended with Stacey thanking the people of Scotland for exposing the truth about what happened.

Stacey later posted to Instagram with a video of highlights from the trip.

She commented: “I’m actually so proud of this trip. It has been more magical than I could have ever imagined.

“But I was scared to do it & it wasn’t easy. But the best things in life come at the end of a long road Scotland thank you. What a special place that will forever have my heart.”

Stacey Solomon compares Skye to the Maldives as she continues ‘magical’ Scottish campervan tour with Joe Swash and kids

 

Conversation