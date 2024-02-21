Stacey Solomon compares Skye to the Maldives as she continues ‘magical’ Scottish campervan tour with Joe Swash and kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stacey Solomon compares Skye to the Maldives as she continues ‘magical’ Scottish campervan tour with Joe Swash and kids

The presenter duo couldn't hide their appreciation for the Isle of Skye on day three of their Scottish holiday tour.

By Graham Fleming
Stacey and Joe
The duo have landed in the Isle of Skye. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has compared the Isle of Skye to the Maldives on day three of her Scottish campervan holiday.

Stacey, 34, and Joe, 42, are currently travelling the country with their five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

Stacey shared a photo from the white sands of Coral Beach with her 5.8 million Instagram followers, captioned: “got a van full of poo & we have slept in every car park in Skye but oh my g-d Scotland YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL.

“I haven’t laughed this much in forever. Feeling grateful. Stinky but grateful.”

Stacey and Joe
Stacey was driven northwards by husband Joe on Monday. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.
Joe Swash on Coral Beach.
It is day three of the duo’s Scottish tour. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram

She also joked the scenery may have even been mistaken for the Maldives, adding: “I’m sorry but how is this Scotland?

“If we weren’t wearing puffer jackets then I could get away with saying we are in the Maldives!

“It was a long drive and then a two-kilometre trek through a farm and over some hills but it was worth it.”

Calls for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to host travel show

One fan called for the celebrity couple to host a travel show, commenting: “There’s lots to bonnie Scotland and the Lake District too, not forgetting our beautiful Northumberland coast and castles, and Whitley Bay my hometown.

“Stacey and Joe you need to do a travel show!”

Another joked: “Stop telling everyone how beautiful Scotland is – it’s a secret!”

Meanwhile, one commenter offered some advice for the family, writing: “There’s toilets and showers near the Talisker distillery. Can pay with card to use.

Stacey compared the scenery in the Isle of Skye to the Maldives.
Stacey compared the scenery in the Isle of Skye to the Maldives. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.
Instagram story
They also described their surroundings as “beautiful”. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.

“Pretty sure there’s an Elsan Point too so Joe can sort the poo situation!”

Stacey and Joe, who first met on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2010, pitched up their campervan on the banks of Loch Ness at the weekend.

Describing the “craziest adventure ever,” Solomon penned on social media that she awoke to spend the day looking for Nessie after falling asleep in Essex.

She wrote: “This is the craziest adventure ever – five kids, one me, one Joe Swash & a caravan.

Highland cow in Isle of Skye.
The family were exposed to the full range of Scottish weather on their journey yesterday. Image: Stacey Solomon via Instagram.

“I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster –  Joe’s never been happier.

“Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is beautiful. I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be.

“Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free and off the grid.

“I feel like we can go anywhere and do anything – it’s special.

“I also don’t say this lightly… Joe was right! Happy Sunday everyone, lots of love from all of us!”

 

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spotted hunting for Loch Ness monster on ‘magical’ weekend campervan holiday

