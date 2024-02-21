Stacey Solomon compares Skye to the Maldives as she continues ‘magical’ Scottish campervan tour with Joe Swash and kids

Stacey Solomon has compared the Isle of Skye to the Maldives on day three of her Scottish campervan holiday.

Stacey, 34, and Joe, 42, are currently travelling the country with their five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

Stacey shared a photo from the white sands of Coral Beach with her 5.8 million Instagram followers, captioned: “got a van full of poo & we have slept in every car park in Skye but oh my g-d Scotland YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL.

“I haven’t laughed this much in forever. Feeling grateful. Stinky but grateful.”

She also joked the scenery may have even been mistaken for the Maldives, adding: “I’m sorry but how is this Scotland?

“If we weren’t wearing puffer jackets then I could get away with saying we are in the Maldives!

“It was a long drive and then a two-kilometre trek through a farm and over some hills but it was worth it.”

Calls for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to host travel show

One fan called for the celebrity couple to host a travel show, commenting: “There’s lots to bonnie Scotland and the Lake District too, not forgetting our beautiful Northumberland coast and castles, and Whitley Bay my hometown.

“Stacey and Joe you need to do a travel show!”

Another joked: “Stop telling everyone how beautiful Scotland is – it’s a secret!”

Meanwhile, one commenter offered some advice for the family, writing: “There’s toilets and showers near the Talisker distillery. Can pay with card to use.

“Pretty sure there’s an Elsan Point too so Joe can sort the poo situation!”

Stacey and Joe, who first met on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2010, pitched up their campervan on the banks of Loch Ness at the weekend.

Describing the “craziest adventure ever,” Solomon penned on social media that she awoke to spend the day looking for Nessie after falling asleep in Essex.

She wrote: “This is the craziest adventure ever – five kids, one me, one Joe Swash & a caravan.

“I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster – Joe’s never been happier.

“Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is beautiful. I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be.

“Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free and off the grid.

“I feel like we can go anywhere and do anything – it’s special.

“I also don’t say this lightly… Joe was right! Happy Sunday everyone, lots of love from all of us!”