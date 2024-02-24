‘Being a special constable is a privilege – it’s been a pleasure to serve my community for 29 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Being a special constable is a privilege – it’s been a pleasure to serve my community for 29 years’

Alison MacLennan has been recognised for her near three decade service helping to police Skye and Wester Ross.

By Michelle Henderson
Special constable Alison MacLennan, based in Kyle of Lochalsh,
Special constable Alison MacLennan, based in Kyle of Lochalsh, has celebrated 29 years of service with the force. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

As a head teacher and special constable in her spare time, Alison MacLennan is no stranger to handling tricky situations.

But the 55-year-old faced one of hardest experiences of her life when she found herself first on the scene of a fatal fire in Kyleakin. ­­­­­

The year was 2006 and Mrs MacLennan was returning home from being on duty when she saw smoke bellowing across the road.

Arriving first on the scene, she was shocked by the devastation which unfolded before her.

“I remember I was going home from being on duty that night. In those days, I was based in Broadford and we would have kept the bulk of our uniform at home,” she said.

“I didn’t have a radio, but I remember driving down into the village, seeing the smoke coming across the road and thinking someone had a chimney fire.

Special constable Alison MacLennan presented with her long service award.
Special Constable Alison Maclennan was presented with her long service award in December. Image: Police Scotland.

“When I got down, I realised it was a house fire.

“I remember climbing out of the car, I was trying to phone 999 as well to say that I was there and that I would stay put until police officers could attend.

“This family came running up saying, ‘Our sister is in the house’.”

The fire claimed the life of a woman in her 20s.

Being the first officer on the scene, she stood up to give evidence at the Fatal Accident Inquiry two years later.

She said it was “humbling” to witness the family’s strength in their time of grief.

“I think one of the most humbling experiences from that, was giving evidence at the fatal accident inquiry almost three years later and seeing how the family had moved on,” Mrs MacLennan said.

“Just seeing how brave they were in that process and having gone through that experience.”

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey’

Mrs MacLennan, who is based at Kyle Police Station, has devoted her life to serving the Skye and the Wester Ross area in her capacity as a special constable.

For nearly three decades she has been a pillar of her community, striving to improve the lives of her fellow neighbours through her voluntary work.

Now she has been recognised for her devotion to the force, receiving a long service medal in recognition of her 29-year service to Police Scotland.

Alison MacLennan, special constable, pictured at the harbour next to a boat.
Mrs MacLennan said one of the hardest incidents she’s had to deal with was a fatal house fire in 2006. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Sitting down at Kyle Police Station, she reflected on both the highs and lows of her decades-long tenure with the force – saying it had been a “real privilege”.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey of being a special constable. I think I have grown into the role.

“It has been about making a difference. I just love the people and the rapport.

“It is a real privilege to come alongside people if they are in a lot of distress, going through a hard time, or even just helping them.

“Very often when you are dealing with things, you tend to think if that was my son or daughter, how would I want that dealt with.”

Mrs MacLennan signed up to become a special constable in 1994 working from Broadford Police Station.

Alison MacLennan poses for a group shot after receiving a Highly Commended award for her voluntary work.
In 2015, special constable Alison MacLennan was one of several volunteers to be Highly Commended for her work on the force’s CCTV camera van. Image: Supplied.

She has experienced the good, the bad and the ugly, covering breaking incidents and patrolling community events such as the Royal National Mod, the Skye Highland Games, and Belladrum.

She said: “When you are out on shift, you never know what is going to happen.

“What I have enjoyed is the challenge that this service has brought because there are times you are forced out of your comfort zone and you have to deal with situations.”

Police face race against time to locate missing diabetic boy

Mrs MacLennan recalled an evening where she and her colleagues faced a race against time to find a boy who was diabetic.

She said: “One night we were called to a campsite by a dad who had been camping with his twin boys.

“One of the boys was diabetic and he had gone ahead, taken his injection and needed to eat within 20 minutes.

“He had run ahead to his tent, got disorientated and got lost.

Alison MacLennan pictured at Kyle Police Station.
Special constable Alison MacLennan has become a pillar of community of Kyle of Lochalsh. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The coastguard, the lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter were involved. It was one of those evenings where you seriously thought, we are going to find a body because time had marched on.

“Fortunately, the coastguard helicopter’s infrared cameras picked up the boy, who was well.

“We got there about 9pm and the boy was found at 4am the next morning.

“It was such a privilege to help.”

Special constable is “invaluable” in the eyes of her colleagues

Her colleague, Sergeant Chris Taite, said they would be lost without special constable MacLennan.

He said: “Alison’s invaluable.

“You need somebody who has got good local knowledge, is rooted well in the community and has an almost civil-minded duty to come out and help us and the local community.

“She’s just fantastic.”

Mrs MacLennan is now hoping other people will consider picking up the baton to give back to their local community.

She concluded: “I would highly recommend it to anybody if they are looking for something interesting to do in a means of service.

“It is about serving your community, having a love for your community and when you know the people, you know who the elderly are or possibly vulnerable; you know who to keep a look out for.

“Our communities need volunteers.”

Recruitment opportunities for special constables can be found on the Police Scotland website. 

Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident

More from Highlands & Islands

Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival
The Ferry Stores in Kilchoan has been put for sale. Image: DM Hall.
Could you become the owner of the only convenience store in the most westerly…
Inverness Justice Centre
Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of…
Stacey exposes Joe after getting the campervan stuck at a McDonald's drive thru
'You sound a bit guilty': Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash got campervan stuck at…
2
Christmas lights are still on full display in Dingwall despite it being the middle of February. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dingwall - the town where it's Christmas every day
To go with story by John Ross. James to headline HebCelt Picture shows; James. unknown. Supplied by HebCelt Date; 21/02/2024
Alt-rock legends James to headline HebCelt music festival this summer
The signs outside NHS HIghland headquarters at Assynt House in Inverness. They are white with blue writing. It reads NHS HIghland, Assynt House, NHS Highland parking.
NHS Highland apologise after being 'named and shamed' by HMRC for failing to pay…
Clint Leveque and Claire Leveque Clint Leveque told the P&J losing his daughter is the the "worst feeling" possible. Images: Facebook.
Shetland murder probe: Dad describes heartbreak of losing daughter five years after wife died…
Building a new Belford Hospital has been put on hold. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Day of action planned to voice anger over delays to new Belford Hospital
This former police station in Lairg is being auctioned off.
Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000

Conversation