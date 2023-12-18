‘I need more space’: Vision for Dubai ruler’s new mansion on sprawling Highland estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I need more space’: Vision for Dubai ruler’s new mansion on sprawling Highland estate

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al-Maktoum wants to build an 11-bedroom lodge on the 63,000 acre Inverinate Estate.

By Louise Glen
The sheik has submitted plans to build another mansion on Inverinate Estate. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council.
The sheik has submitted plans to build another mansion on Inverinate Estate. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council.

Dubai’s billionaire ruler has lodged plans to build another mansion on his sprawling Highland estate.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al-Maktoum has submitted an application with Highland Council to build an 11-bedroom lodge on his 63,000 acre Inverinate Estate in Wester Ross.

Paperwork argues that the house is required because of the sheikh’s entourage – and that he needs more space to make sure everyone who travels with him has a place to stay.

The site already boasts helipads, two large homes, a 16-bed hunting lodge, a pool and a gym.

Permission for an extension to one of the homes, which has 17 bedrooms, was signed off last month.

He is also looking for permission to relocate gas tanks on land 147ft east of Benula Lodge in Kyle.

If approved it will be the latest in a long line of additions to the sheikh’s estate, which he reportedly visits for a few weeks each year.

Dubai ruler lodges another Highland planning application

The application – lodged by the sheikh’s UK company Smech Management – states that in recent years “travel to Inverinate has been limited by lack of accommodation”.

The design statement continues: “Additional staff accommodation was completed in 2017 to create the infrastructure that would support greater use of the estate by the
owner and this new application seeks to create residential accommodation for the use of the owners, their family and their guests in order they may enjoy more frequent and extended visits to Inverinate.”

The shore-front mansions on Inverinate Estate. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council.

If approved, the new lodge will be constructed next to Benula Lodge which was completed in 2021.

Drawings submitted to Highland Council show that the sheik plans to build the three-storey house on an area of gravel that has “limited biodiversity”.

The home itself would have a living room longer than five double-decker buses, at 614ft square.

The house plans are for one bedroom on the ground floor, five bedrooms on the first floor and a further five on the second.

As well as a dining room, a large pantry and a conservatory there will be a staff toilet that can only be accessed from the outside of the building.

Architect drawings reveal how the inside of the mansion will look. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council.

Dubai rulers plans objected to by flood experts

Highland Council’s flood risk management team have objected to the plans, saying they do not have the relevant finished floor levels (FFL) for the planned house.

Officers said they required more information.

Scottish Water did not object to the plans, but warned it could not guarantee the property could be serviced until further details were available.

There are no wastewater infrastructure near the planned home, so private treatment works were required.

There are no public comments on the application that was validated last month.

Plans for a second house in Inverinate Estate.
The house will be set over three stories. Image: Sheikh al-Maktoum/ Highland Council.

Previous controversy over sheik’s ambitious Highland plans

Previous plans lodged by Mr al-Maktoum have caused controversy among locals.

One Highland planning officer went as far as to describe previous developments as “inappropriate and insensitive”.

His plans for Ptarmigan Lodge, on the eastern edge of his estate, generated more than 30 complaints from locals because the house was just a few yards away from resident Roddy Macleod.

Highland councillors turned down the application but the decision was overturned following an appeal to the Scottish Government.

The application was approved on the condition that the sheikh’s company made a £30,000 payment towards local affordable housing.

The Maktoum family has supported the local community in the past by building a £250,000 community centre for Inverinate and Loch Duich and donating funds towards its running costs.

The sheik, reported to be one of the world’s richest men, was a friend of the late Queen.

According to the laws of Dubai, his family own all undeveloped land in the Middle Eastern country, allowing the family to prosper from real estate.

Britain's Elizabeth II presents Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum with a trophy for the winning owner of the 4.20 Diamond Jubilee Stake during the final day of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 22 June 2019.
The sheik was a friend of the late Queen.

 

 

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Hollywood sign. California, USA. See PA Feature TRAVEL US West Coast. Picture credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Photos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TRAVEL US West Coast.
Woman pretended to be Hollywood actress to con family out of thousands
A man and a woman pose together smiling in wet-weather gear.
'I want so badly to stay here': Western Isles residents fear for their future…
Deep fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe.
Deep-fried Brussels sprouts - controversial Christmas menu item served up in new way at…
Breaking news image.
Medical helicopter called to serious collision on A83 at Inveraray
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers
Lamba Ness spaceport has been granted permission by the Civil Aviation Authority. Image: SaxaVord
Permission granted for Shetland Isles spaceport with rockets set to launch as early as…
Inverness Justice Centre
Liverpudlian caught dealing drugs in Inverness jailed for six months
A96 closed at Auldearn
Three people rushed to hospital following serious crash on the A96 near Nairn
Road closure at Auldern
Three injured after multi-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn
Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw (left) with operations manager Rod Callender at the famous clock. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's like Big Ben': 40 years on, the Eastgate Centre clock is still going…