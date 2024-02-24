Aberdeenshire five-bedroom home, separate five-bedroom villa and swimming pool – all for just £1.2m

A stunning five-bedroom Aberdeenshire property with a separate five-bedroom luxury villa equipped with a pool has hit the market.

The main property, known as The Vine, was built in 2016 just south of the village of Rothienorman.

The site comprises a modern five-bedroom family home and a luxury self-catering villa, The Tillows.

The Vine

Inside the owner’s property, you are welcomed via the entrance hall, which leads into the airy open-plan family living area/kitchen/diner.

This room features a double-height ceiling and benefits from large windows, creating a light, airy space perfect for entertaining.

Countryside views can be enjoyed from this room, while the new log stove fire will keep occupants warm on a cold winter’s night.

The galley kitchen has full-height fitted cupboards, modern kitchen appliances and a four-person breakfast bar.

The dining area has access to the outside via patio doors. The whole area wraps around the stairs to the first floor, accessed from the hall.

Also on the ground floor are three double bedrooms, a large utility room, a family shower room and a separate toilet.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with an ensuite and separate dressing area.

There is also a hobby room, which could be another double bedroom and a further large ensuite bedroom with a walk-in cupboard.

The plant area is also located on the landing and houses the indoor part of the air source heat pumps, two hot water cylinders and the associated pumps and controls.

The Tillows

The property also comes with equally impressive self-catering accommodation, which rivals the owner’s home for quality.

On the ground floor, there is a large kitchen/diner, a great space for entertaining.

It is the heart of the property and includes a spacious breakfast bar with seating for four people.

Next to the kitchen is a comfy family seating area and the utility room, with a door out to the car park.

The stand-out feature of the property is, of course, the indoor heated swimming pool.

The pool wing includes the pool plant, changing, toilet, shower, tea prep area, store and large games room with views over the countryside.

The pool is 26ft x 13ft and the surrounding area is finished with a nonslip surface and several sun loungers. There is a shower located close to the pool.

Above the pool is a lounge with windows overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The property has two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and shower cubicle. The third bedroom is king-sized with a shower ensuite.

The east wing of the property, accessed via the garden patio entrance, houses the main lounge and separate toilet.

From here, guests can access the first floor, where there are two further bedrooms, one of which is ensuite.

Guests staying at The Tillows also have access to their own private garden.

It includes a children’s play park, seating area and barbecue area, perfect for summer evening feast.

The two buildings have been listed with ASG Commercial for just under £1.2m after the current owners decided to sell due to retirement.

However, keen buyers may be able to purchase the self-catering villa separately.

You can find out more about this property at ASG Commercial.