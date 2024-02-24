Aberdeenshire five-bedroom home, separate five-bedroom villa and swimming pool – all for just £1.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire five-bedroom home, separate five-bedroom villa and swimming pool – all for just £1.2m

The Vine and The Tillows have hit the market following the current owners decision to retire.

By Ross Hempseed
The Vine, Aberdeenshire built in 2016.
The Vine built in 2016. Image: ASG Commercial.

A stunning five-bedroom Aberdeenshire property with a separate five-bedroom luxury villa equipped with a pool has hit the market.

The main property, known as The Vine, was built in 2016 just south of the village of Rothienorman. 

The site comprises a modern five-bedroom family home and a luxury self-catering villa, The Tillows.

The Vine

Inside the owner’s property, you are welcomed via the entrance hall, which leads into the airy open-plan family living area/kitchen/diner.

This room features a double-height ceiling and benefits from large windows, creating a light, airy space perfect for entertaining.

The living room/diner/kitchen in The Vine, Aberdeenshire.
The living room of The Vine. Image: ASG Commercial.

Countryside views can be enjoyed from this room, while the new log stove fire will keep occupants warm on a cold winter’s night.

The galley kitchen has full-height fitted cupboards, modern kitchen appliances and a four-person breakfast bar.

The dining area has access to the outside via patio doors. The whole area wraps around the stairs to the first floor, accessed from the hall.

The Vine comes with five bedrooms. Image: ASG Commercial.

Also on the ground floor are three double bedrooms, a large utility room, a family shower room and a separate toilet.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with an ensuite and separate dressing area.

There is also a hobby room, which could be another double bedroom and a further large ensuite bedroom with a walk-in cupboard.

The plant area is also located on the landing and houses the indoor part of the air source heat pumps, two hot water cylinders and the associated pumps and controls.

The Tillows playpark. The property also comes with a swimming pool.
The garden space at The Tillows. Image: ASG Commercial.

The Tillows

The property also comes with equally impressive self-catering accommodation, which rivals the owner’s home for quality.

On the ground floor, there is a large kitchen/diner, a great space for entertaining.

It is the heart of the property and includes a spacious breakfast bar with seating for four people.

The kitchen/diner. Image: ASG Commercial.
The kitchen/diner. Image: ASG Commercial.

Next to the kitchen is a comfy family seating area and the utility room, with a door out to the car park.

The stand-out feature of the property is, of course, the indoor heated swimming pool.

The Tillows swimming pool
The indoor heated pool. Image: ASG Commercial.

The pool wing includes the pool plant, changing, toilet, shower, tea prep area, store and large games room with views over the countryside.

The pool is 26ft x 13ft and the surrounding area is finished with a nonslip surface and several sun loungers. There is a shower located close to the pool.

Above the pool is a lounge with windows overlooking the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The lounge with views of the Aberdeenshire countryside.
The lounge with views of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: ASG Commercial.

The property has two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and shower cubicle. The third bedroom is king-sized with a shower ensuite.

The east wing of the property, accessed via the garden patio entrance, houses the main lounge and separate toilet.

From here, guests can access the first floor, where there are two further bedrooms, one of which is ensuite.

Sleeping accommodation at The Tillows. Image: ASG Commercial.

Guests staying at The Tillows also have access to their own private garden.

It includes a children’s play park, seating area and barbecue area, perfect for summer evening feast.

The two buildings have been listed with ASG Commercial for just under £1.2m after the current owners decided to sell due to retirement.

However, keen buyers may be able to purchase the self-catering villa separately.

You can find out more about this property at ASG Commercial.

