Owner in shock after cat shot with BB gun in Sutherland

Sasha left with 'horrific' infection after pellet removed from her head.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police are appealing for information following the incident. Image: Lynzi Montgomery/Facebook
Police are appealing for information following the incident. Image: Lynzi Montgomery/Facebook

A Sutherland woman has been left in shock after her cat was shot in the head with a BB-type gun.

Lynzi Montgomery, from Scourie, said she couldn’t believe it when she saw her cat Sasha with a pellet embedded in the head earlier this month.

A picture shows the cat’s wound after receiving treatment from a vet.

She said: “I am very sad to be writing this message. I just wanted to let the cat owners in the area know that someone has shot my cat in the head with a BB gun.

“This was confirmed by the vet and Sasha now has a horrific infection in her head.”

The cat owner added that she was “so shocked” when it happened.

“It’s awful that somebody would do this,” she said.

Sasha is now suffering from a “horrific infection.” Image: Lynzi Montgomery/Facebook
Lynzi was “shocked” when she saw her cat had a pellet embedded in the head. Image: Lynzi Montgomery

Police appeal after cat is shot in the head with BB gun

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

It happened in the Moffat Square area in Scourie between February 8 and February 12.

Officers said that the cat sustained an injury that required treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at Ullapool or Rhiconich via 101 quoting incident number 2657 of 19/02/24.

19th Century Sutherland B&B up for sale at £435,000

 

