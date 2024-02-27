Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March

Ollie's Pops, pizza and Chinese cuisine are among the new businesses set to open.

By John Ross
Cameron Macfarlane says demand is high for market food hall units. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cameron Macfarlane says demand is high for market food hall units. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Victorian market food hall menu is expanding with five new businesses due to open in the coming weeks.

The Redshank has revealed it is opening a second unit, The Mart, in the second week of March.

It will sell burgers and milkshakes, adding to its already popular seafood outlet.

What else is coming to the Victorian Market in Inverness?

Four other companies are due to follow during the month, bringing more food choices to the market.

The pulled meat and street food firm Ollie’s Pops, which previously had a pop-up shop in the food hall, has confirmed it is taking up a permanent spot.

The business will continue to operate a trailer which was part of the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Also lined up to open shortly are a wood burning pizza oven counter, a Chinese cuisine outlet and another food business.

Demand for food hall space has seen five other businesses vying for a remaining space.

The Victorian Market's new-look food hall, which opened in 2022.
The new-look market food hall opened in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

It marks growing success for the attraction that re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Initially four businesses opened in the food hall – Bad Girl Bakery, Good Girl Greengrocer, off licence Moonshine and the Highland Street Food Pop Up.

Since then, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire has opened, as has Sushi Inverness.

They were joined recently by the Indian street food business Namaste Inbhir Nis.

Adding to the market’s variety

Victorian market manager Cameron MacFarlane said the food hall filling up is good news for Inverness.

“It’s massive for the market and the centre of the city.

“By the time we get everyone in there are not many areas of the world which will not be represented. The diversity is fantastic.

“It all adds to the variety of food for our customers to enjoy.”

Kamil Luczak and Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness, one of the latest businesses to open in the Inverness Victorian Market.
Kamil Luczak and Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness, one of the latest businesses to open in the Inverness Victorian Market. Image. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said there is ongoing demand from companies wishing to find space in the market.

“I get emails every week asking about units. Right now, I’ve got five businesses waiting for one unit.”

Shoppers are also awaiting the arrival of a new model train in the early part of this year.

