Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March

The Victorian market food hall menu is expanding with five new businesses due to open in the coming weeks.

The Redshank has revealed it is opening a second unit, The Mart, in the second week of March.

It will sell burgers and milkshakes, adding to its already popular seafood outlet.

What else is coming to the Victorian Market in Inverness?

Four other companies are due to follow during the month, bringing more food choices to the market.

The pulled meat and street food firm Ollie’s Pops, which previously had a pop-up shop in the food hall, has confirmed it is taking up a permanent spot.

The business will continue to operate a trailer which was part of the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Also lined up to open shortly are a wood burning pizza oven counter, a Chinese cuisine outlet and another food business.

Demand for food hall space has seen five other businesses vying for a remaining space.

It marks growing success for the attraction that re-opened in September 2022 after a £1.8 million refurbishment.

Initially four businesses opened in the food hall – Bad Girl Bakery, Good Girl Greengrocer, off licence Moonshine and the Highland Street Food Pop Up.

Since then, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire has opened, as has Sushi Inverness.

They were joined recently by the Indian street food business Namaste Inbhir Nis.

Adding to the market’s variety

Victorian market manager Cameron MacFarlane said the food hall filling up is good news for Inverness.

“It’s massive for the market and the centre of the city.

“By the time we get everyone in there are not many areas of the world which will not be represented. The diversity is fantastic.

“It all adds to the variety of food for our customers to enjoy.”

He said there is ongoing demand from companies wishing to find space in the market.

“I get emails every week asking about units. Right now, I’ve got five businesses waiting for one unit.”

Shoppers are also awaiting the arrival of a new model train in the early part of this year.

