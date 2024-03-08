Highland councillors launch bid to force motorhome owners to stump up for tourist tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland councillors launch bid to force motorhome owners to stump up for tourist tax

An estimated 200,000 motorhomes visit the region every year - but they will be excluded from the tax if they park at the roadside.

By Stuart Findlay
A fresh bid to force motorhome owners to stump up for visiting the north has been made by two Highland councillors.

A planned tourist tax is on the way after being backed by MSPs at Holyrood in January.

But motorhome drivers will not be hit by the levy, unless they park at designated camping sites.

Lochaber councillor Kate Willis says the decision to exclude them will push more people towards parking at the roadside or wild camping.

She has lodged a motion that will be heard at a Highland Council meeting next week asking the local authority to protest the Scottish Government’s decision.

Councillor Willis, whose motion has been backed by her Green Party colleague Chris Ballance, said: “This is a major missed opportunity to generate revenue.

“That money could then be used to improve and provide the facilities that are needed.”

How would tourist tax on motorhomes work?

A Highland tourist tax would raise between £5m and £10m a year for the region.

That’s according to an assessment carried out by Highland Council in 2019.

Last year, council convener Bill Lobban told a Holyrood committee that it was “inconceivable” that a campervan could stay overnight at a registered site and pay a tourist tax but if they parked in a lay-by instead they wouldn’t.

Campervans are a very common sight along the NC500 in the summer. Image: Andrew Cawley

However, Cosla’s economy spokeswoman Gail Macgregor later told the same committee that trying to charge motorhome users would be difficult.

She suggested that it might end up costing more than it would raise.

Visit Scotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead had also previous raised concerns. He worried about scenarios where people were driving through several different council areas in one day.

Number plate recognition technology could play a role

An estimated 200,000 motorhomes visit the Highlands every year.

The difficulty with imposing a tax is that not all of their journeys are created equally.

If a motorhome is rented in the Highlands, an operator would know how many nights they were planning to stay and imposing a tax would be straight-forward.

But other scenarios are more complex.

Green councillor Kate Willis has raised the motion.

If it was rented elsewhere, or if the tourist owns the motorhome, determining how and when to charge becomes harder.

As well as asking the Scottish Government to re-consider the motorhome issue, councillor Willis wants to see local councils given the freedom to decide who should be excluded.

She said: “If a motorhome is hired through a hire company in the Highlands, you know how many nights they’ve hired for.

“If not, the technology is there these days for reading number plates on vehicles.”

Highland Council’s passport scheme

The number of motorhome users visiting the Highlands exploded during the pandemic.

Some of that has died down. But people living along the NC500 route are now accustomed to the madness that the summer tourist season brings.

Highland Council’s latest budget included a “motorhome passport scheme”.

This would involve tourists voluntarily paying £40 for a bumper sticker to put on their vehicle.

Deciding when and how to implement a levy on motorhomes has become a complex issue. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The council hopes to raise £500,000 a year through the scheme, but that would require 12,500 people to sign up.

Critics of the plan have called the estimated figure “the height of optimism”.

Councillor Willis’s motion will be debated on March 14.

If a majority of councillors approve it, the council will raise its objections with the Scottish Government.

Concerns about a rise in roadside parking have been raised if motorhomes are not included in a planned tourist tax for the Highlands. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Concerns about a rise in roadside parking have been raised if motorhomes are not included in a planned tourist tax for the Highlands. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
Concerns about a rise in roadside parking have been raised if motorhomes are not included in a planned tourist tax for the Highlands. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson
