Donald McPhee: Body of man found during searches in Fort William

The body of a man has been recovered during searches for a missing person in Fort William.

The man is yet to be formally identified, but the family of Donald Alexander Baxter McPhee, 30, who had been reported missing have been informed.

Mr McPhee had not been seen since Sunday afternoon at around 4.45pm.

He was last seen in the Lundavra Road area of the Lochaber town.

He was reported missing to Police Scotland.

Officers put out an appeal to find Mr McPhee in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood that the discovery of the man’s body is linked to clothes that were found by a beach in the Lochaber town.

A police spokesperson said the death of the man is “being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing”.

Last night a major search was launched by the coastguard and Police Scotland, after the clothing was found on beach near the town.

Coastguard teams from Mallaig, Salen and Fort William were all tasked to aid in the search.