Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up

Aberdeen may be in the midst of a worrying slide down the Scottish Premiership table but all of that is put on the backburner this weekend.

A home victory against Kilmarnock tomorrow would send the Dons into the hat for the last four of the Scottish Cup.

The Reds have already reached one cup final this season and a Pittodrie encounter against Killie represents a good opportunity to make it to Hampden once again.

But in order to reach next month’s semi-finals they will need to do something they haven’t managed to do this season – defeat Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Can the Dons finally get the better of Kilmarnock?

The bookmakers make the Dons slight favourites for tomorrow’s cup tie which kicks off at 12.15pm but the form guide is firmly in Killie’s favour.

The sides met only a fortnight ago at Rugby Park and Killie ran out 2-0 winners with Dons interim boss Neil Warnock saying his side were “bullied” on a comfortable afternoon for McInnes’ side.

David Watson scored in the 92nd minute when Killie won 1-0 on their last visit to Pittodrie in December – a result which heaped pressure on then manager Barry Robson.

Aberdeen were also beaten 2-0 by Killie in October – just three days after their 3-2 defeat away to PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

Defensive lapses must be eradicated

Interim boss Warnock admits he has been astounded by the slack nature of some of the goals conceded by the Dons during his time in charge.

The Dons are on a six-game run without a win and have conceded at least two goals in each of those matches.

They looked to have turned a corner last weekend after leading St Mirren 1-0 only to concede twice deep in stoppage time in a painful defeat.

Warnock, afterwards, still felt it was the best his side has defended during his short time at the club and he will be hoping for a more resolute display from his defenders this weekend.

They will have their work cut out against a Killie side packed with plenty of creativity and firepower, including Daniel Armstrong, Kyle Vassell and Kevin van Veen as well as former Dons Marley Watkins, Matty Kennedy, Gary Mackay-Steven and Greg Stewart.

Time for Miovski to come to the fore

Bojan Miovski has been the main man for Aberdeen this season but the goals have dried up in recent weeks.

He would go six games without scoring for the first time this season if he fails to hit the back of the net.

But, with 22 goals already to his name this term, the North Macedonia international could be pivotal if the Dons are to return to winning ways this weekend.

In an interview with Red TV, Miovski has addressed his future with the Dons and spoken of his love for the club.

Aberdeen’s resolve to keep Miovski will likely be tested when the summer transfer window opens but that potential transfer fee would only get bigger if the 24-year-old can fire the Dons to Scottish Cup glory.

Same again for the Dons?

Warnock was reasonably pleased with his side’s overall display against St Mirren so it seems unlikely there will be a raft of changes for the visit of Killie.

If Jack MacKenzie is available after missing the trip to Paisley due to a hip injury then Richard Jensen would likely make way at left back.

Killian Phillips probably did enough to keep his place in the team – and his height will come in useful against a Kilmarnock side with plenty of aerial threats.

Jamie McGrath could come in for either Duk or Junior Hoilett but we’re expecting only one change when tomorrow’s line-up is confirmed.

Aberdeen predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roos; Devlin, MacDonald, Gartenmann, Mackenzie; Barron, Shinnie; Hoilett, Phillips, Duk; Miovski.