Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up

Who will start for the Dons in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Killie?

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on the ball against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie on the ball against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen may be in the midst of a worrying slide down the Scottish Premiership table but all of that is put on the backburner this weekend.

A home victory against Kilmarnock tomorrow would send the Dons into the hat for the last four of the Scottish Cup.

The Reds have already reached one cup final this season and a Pittodrie encounter against Killie represents a good opportunity to make it to Hampden once again.

But in order to reach next month’s semi-finals they will need to do something they haven’t managed to do this season – defeat Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Can the Dons finally get the better of Kilmarnock?

The bookmakers make the Dons slight favourites for tomorrow’s cup tie which kicks off at 12.15pm but the form guide is firmly in Killie’s favour.

The sides met only a fortnight ago at Rugby Park and Killie ran out 2-0 winners with Dons interim boss Neil Warnock saying his side were “bullied” on a comfortable afternoon for McInnes’ side.

David Watson scored in the 92nd minute when Killie won 1-0 on their last visit to Pittodrie in December – a result which heaped pressure on then manager Barry Robson.

Aberdeen were also beaten 2-0 by Killie in October – just three days after their 3-2 defeat away to PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full time. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS

Defensive lapses must be eradicated

Interim boss Warnock admits he has been astounded by the slack nature of some of the goals conceded by the Dons during his time in charge.

The Dons are on a six-game run without a win and have conceded at least two goals in each of those matches.

They looked to have turned a corner last weekend after leading St Mirren 1-0 only to concede twice deep in stoppage time in a painful defeat.

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Warnock, afterwards, still felt it was the best his side has defended during his short time at the club and he will be hoping for a more resolute display from his defenders this weekend.

They will have their work cut out against a Killie side packed with plenty of creativity and firepower, including Daniel Armstrong, Kyle Vassell and Kevin van Veen as well as former Dons Marley Watkins, Matty Kennedy, Gary Mackay-Steven and Greg Stewart.

Time for Miovski to come to the fore

Bojan Miovski has been the main man for Aberdeen this season but the goals have dried up in recent weeks.

He would go six games without scoring for the first time this season if he fails to hit the back of the net.

But, with 22 goals already to his name this term, the North Macedonia international could be pivotal if the Dons are to return to winning ways this weekend.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovskihas gone five games without a goal. Image: SNS.

In an interview with Red TV, Miovski has addressed his future with the Dons and spoken of his love for the club.

Aberdeen’s resolve to keep Miovski will likely be tested when the summer transfer window opens but that potential transfer fee would only get bigger if the 24-year-old can fire the Dons to Scottish Cup glory.

Same again for the Dons?

Warnock was reasonably pleased with his side’s overall display against St Mirren so it seems unlikely there will be a raft of changes for the visit of Killie.

If Jack MacKenzie is available after missing the trip to Paisley due to a hip injury then Richard Jensen would likely make way at left back.

Killian Phillips probably did enough to keep his place in the team – and his height will come in useful against a Kilmarnock side with plenty of aerial threats.

Jamie McGrath could come in for either Duk or Junior Hoilett but we’re expecting only one change when tomorrow’s line-up is confirmed.

Aberdeen predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roos; Devlin, MacDonald, Gartenmann, Mackenzie; Barron, Shinnie; Hoilett, Phillips, Duk; Miovski. 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager
4
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock warns Kilmarnock 'it'll be different game on grass'
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Interim boss Neil Warnock demands Aberdeen stop feeling sorry for themselves
Neil Lennon while manager of Celtic. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is 'very interested' in the Aberdeen job
Junior Hoilett in action for Canada against Belgium.
Junior Hoilett - Expert on Vancouver Whitecaps spell and Aberdeen winger's 'outside shot' of…
St Mirren's Kwon Hyeok-Kyu and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS.
Danny Law: Aberdeen are in the wrong situation but the right man is wearing…
Aberdeen fans during the Scottish Cup match against Bonnyrigg Rose in February. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen to make changes to the Red Shed for 2024-25 season
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons…
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Sean Wallace: Could Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty send Aberdeen's season spinning into disaster?
6