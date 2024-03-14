‘Trainspotting’ station to be out of action as West Highland Line to close for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Trainspotting’ station to be out of action as West Highland Line to close for repairs

Network Rail said two stops would not be served for nine days.

By Louise Glen
Corrour train station is known for its links to Trainspotting.
Corrour train station, where Trainspotting filmed 'the big walk'. Image: Andrew Cawley/ DC Thomson.

A train station known as a mecca for film buffs will not be served for nine days as Network Rail announces plans to close the line for repairs.

Corrour Station – known as the “Trainspotting” stop – will be out of action from March 16 to allow for essential upgrades to the West Highland Line between Tyndrum and Roy Bridge.

Between March 16 and March 25, buses will replace trains from Tulloch, Roy Bridge and Spean Bridge stations to Fort William but there will be no service to Rannoch and Corrour.

For Corrour – which has limited access by road – it means it will be cut off for the time the train line is closed.

West Highland rail line will be closed for nine days

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Passengers are being reminded that a section of the West Highland Line between Crianlarich and Fort William/Mallaig will be closed for nine days starting on March 16.

“This is to allow Network Rail to complete essential upgrades on Rannoch Viaduct that can only be delivered safely while the railway is closed.”

Corrour Station will be cut off as works to replace softwoods on the West Highland rail line are replaced. Image: Shutterstock

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban will operate as normal.

The £1.6million investment at Rannoch Viaduct will result in 50 way beams – which run the length of the 682ft structure and support the rail going over the steel bridge – being replaced.

In addition to the work on the viaduct, Network Rail will improve multiple sections of track between Tyndrum and Roy Bridge, and between Spean Bridge and Arisaig.

Signalling upgrades will also take place between Fort William and Spean Bridge.

Zoe Monkhouse, who manages the Rannoch Viaduct project, said: “The work we’re undertaking is essential to keeping the railway safe and reliable for years to come.

“While there’s never an ideal time to close the railway, these works can only be delivered while there’s no trains running.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Veronica MacKenzie from Oban with her XL Bully-type dog Coast.
Oban mum fears dog will be put down if proven to be XL Bully
Talisker Distillery on Skye.
Whisky in spotlight as big tourism conference starts in Aberdeen
Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter
The plans have sparked a debate online.
McDonald's moves a step closer to opening in Aviemore as Highland planners give it…
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities
Image: Police Scotland/ Jasperimage.
Man dies in A9 crash as tributes paid to 'much-loved' Nairn dad
Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens are appealing for support after a large volume of cats have colonised a home in Barra.
More than 20 cats in need of homes as Barra battles 'significant feline crisis'
Tain Sheriff Court
Teacher accused of taping child's mouth shut at Highland primary school
Dog handlers posing with pets at Crufts
Crufts: Tweed the Labrador and Jerry Lee the German Shepherd bring prizes home to…
The incident on the A9.
A9 north of Inverness reopens following accident

Conversation