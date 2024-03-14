‘Trainspotting’ station to be out of action as West Highland Line to close for repairs

A train station known as a mecca for film buffs will not be served for nine days as Network Rail announces plans to close the line for repairs.

Corrour Station – known as the “Trainspotting” stop – will be out of action from March 16 to allow for essential upgrades to the West Highland Line between Tyndrum and Roy Bridge.

Between March 16 and March 25, buses will replace trains from Tulloch, Roy Bridge and Spean Bridge stations to Fort William but there will be no service to Rannoch and Corrour.

For Corrour – which has limited access by road – it means it will be cut off for the time the train line is closed.

West Highland rail line will be closed for nine days

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Passengers are being reminded that a section of the West Highland Line between Crianlarich and Fort William/Mallaig will be closed for nine days starting on March 16.

“This is to allow Network Rail to complete essential upgrades on Rannoch Viaduct that can only be delivered safely while the railway is closed.”

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban will operate as normal.

The £1.6million investment at Rannoch Viaduct will result in 50 way beams – which run the length of the 682ft structure and support the rail going over the steel bridge – being replaced.

In addition to the work on the viaduct, Network Rail will improve multiple sections of track between Tyndrum and Roy Bridge, and between Spean Bridge and Arisaig.

Signalling upgrades will also take place between Fort William and Spean Bridge.

Zoe Monkhouse, who manages the Rannoch Viaduct project, said: “The work we’re undertaking is essential to keeping the railway safe and reliable for years to come.

“While there’s never an ideal time to close the railway, these works can only be delivered while there’s no trains running.”