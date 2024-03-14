Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Hazlehead Primary School

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Hazlehead Primary School.

Crews arrived at the B9119 Queen’s Road shortly after 9am this morning.

The incident, involving a white Skoda and Grey Audi, happened at the junction with Provost Graham Avenue – just yards away from the local primary school.

The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area as crews worked at the scene.

The road has since reopened.

Pictures taken at the scene show the damage the two vehicles involved sustained.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow.