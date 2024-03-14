Fundraiser launched to support family of A9 crash victim James Noble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser launched to support family of A9 crash victim James Noble

James Noble, also known as Jamie, died following a two-vehicle crash near Tore in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

By Michelle Henderson
Donations have been pouring in for the family of an ‘amazing’ Nairn dad who died in a crash on the A9 near Tore.

James Noble died following a two-vehicle crash on the Inverness to Thurso road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old – also known as Jamie – had been driving his Volvo Tipper before exiting the vehicle just moments before tragedy struck.

A Scania Tipper was also involved in the incident, which happened between the Kessock Bridge and  Tore Roundabout.

His death sent shockwaves through the Highland community with tributes flooding in for a ‘much-loved’ father and friend.

Jamie’s friends aim to raise thousands to support his loved ones

Two days after his death, a fundraiser has been set up to support Mr Noble’s fiancée Morven and son Daniel.

His friend Robert Maclean set up the online fundraiser to initially raise £2,000 in donations.

Less than 24 hours after it was established, his fundraising target was exceeded.

The target has now been changed to £4,000.

In a statement posted on the JustGiving page, the organiser said: “With great sadness l write this. Our friend and workmate Jamie Noble was involved in a tragic accident on 12 of March while at work doing a job he loved, driving a lorry.

“Sadly, Jamie lost his life. Myself and Jamie’s friends are trying to raise a bit of money to help Jamie’s partner Morven and his little boy Daniel just to make things a bit easier at this very difficult time.”

Mr Noble’s devastated family paid tribute to him just hours after news of his death broke on Tuesday saying he will be “greatly missed”.

In a statement released by police, Mr Noble’s family said: “Jamie was a much-loved fiancé to Morven and an amazing dad to Daniel. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

“Our family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time, while we come to terms with our loss.”

Enquiries into the fatal collision are ongoing.

The Highland trunk road was closed for more than eight hours as an investigation was launched at the scene.

Police confirmed Mr Noble had “exited his vehicle at the time of the incident”.

