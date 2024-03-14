Fundraiser launched to support family of A9 crash victim James Noble

Donations have been pouring in for the family of an ‘amazing’ Nairn dad who died in a crash on the A9 near Tore.

James Noble died following a two-vehicle crash on the Inverness to Thurso road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old – also known as Jamie – had been driving his Volvo Tipper before exiting the vehicle just moments before tragedy struck.

A Scania Tipper was also involved in the incident, which happened between the Kessock Bridge and Tore Roundabout.

His death sent shockwaves through the Highland community with tributes flooding in for a ‘much-loved’ father and friend.

Jamie’s friends aim to raise thousands to support his loved ones

Two days after his death, a fundraiser has been set up to support Mr Noble’s fiancée Morven and son Daniel.

His friend Robert Maclean set up the online fundraiser to initially raise £2,000 in donations.

Less than 24 hours after it was established, his fundraising target was exceeded.

The target has now been changed to £4,000.

In a statement posted on the JustGiving page, the organiser said: “With great sadness l write this. Our friend and workmate Jamie Noble was involved in a tragic accident on 12 of March while at work doing a job he loved, driving a lorry.

“Sadly, Jamie lost his life. Myself and Jamie’s friends are trying to raise a bit of money to help Jamie’s partner Morven and his little boy Daniel just to make things a bit easier at this very difficult time.”

Mr Noble’s devastated family paid tribute to him just hours after news of his death broke on Tuesday saying he will be “greatly missed”.

In a statement released by police, Mr Noble’s family said: “Jamie was a much-loved fiancé to Morven and an amazing dad to Daniel. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

“Our family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time, while we come to terms with our loss.”

Enquiries into the fatal collision are ongoing.

The Highland trunk road was closed for more than eight hours as an investigation was launched at the scene.

Police confirmed Mr Noble had “exited his vehicle at the time of the incident”.