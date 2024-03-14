Caley Thistle left in financial limbo as Highland councillors reject plans for battery storage scheme in Inverness

A controversial battery storage farm has been refused permission after Highland councillors reversed a decision to give the scheme the go-ahead.

The outcome is a major setback for Caley Thistle, which was set to receive millions of pounds from the £40m project.

It would have seen containers storing up to 50MW of electricity sited at Fairways Business Park in Inverness.

Initially put forward by Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project is wholly owned by the football club.

Councillors voted 30-23 to turn down the plans.

Claims of ‘intimidation’ over battery decision

Planning manager David Mudie outlined the application to councillors, advising them that the proposal was in line with national policy to support renewable energy projects.

It would help towards Net Zero targets and deliver some socio-economic benefits.

But it would result in a loss of green space in an area that is meant to be protected from development.

That final point was why Mr Mudie recommended that councillors refuse it.

The majority followed suit, after a lengthy debate which lasted for more than three hours.

Lochaber councillor Thomas MacLennan said he had never experienced the “lobbying” and “intimidation” like he had on this application.

He referenced a fire at a battery storage scheme in Liverpool as an example of a worst-case scenario.

Councillor MacLennan added: “I can see why so many people are concerned about this from the safety point-of-view.

“But I am delighted we can look everybody in the face and say we’ve given it proper scrutiny here.”

Close-run vote

Cromarty Firth councillor Maxine Smith lodged an amendment to support Caley Thistle’s plans, saying rejecting it “would send out the wrong message”.

That message got a bit of support – but it fell short from being enough to win the vote.

Three councillors abstained from the vote and six were not able to vote because of a declared interest.

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 last month to grant permission against officials’ recommendations.

A report to the committee said the council’s environmental health officer and ecology officer had removed their objections.

But it said the plans did not adequately justify the loss of designated open space.

However, the approval was put in doubt by a move to have the decision reconsidered by the full council.

A notice of amendment has been signed by 30 councillors.

Last week four community councils revealed they had joined forces to try to block the plans

Slackbuie, Inshes and Milton of Leys, Lochardil and Drummond and Holm Community Councils, which cover more than 13,700 residents, urged councillors to vote against the proposed development.

Its document– entitled Keep Fairways Green – was sent to councillors.

They say the battery energy storage scheme (BESS) would mean an “unjustifiable” loss of open green space, protected by the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan (IMFDLP2).

The community councils also claim BESS guidelines mean plans for the site has “multiple unresolvable safety issues”.

Legal challenge from Caley Thistle likely to follow

Caley Thistle called a meeting of fans and sponsors this week to outline their case.

It urged supporters to contact councillors to back the scheme.

ICT has said it would receive a £3.4m lump sum from selling the battery company to an undisclosed buyer.

This would be used to help secure Caley Thistle’s future and support community programmes.

The decision to reconsider the planning permission is the subject of a legal challenge mounted by the club.

Chairman Ross Morrison said the project would take up just four acres of a 200-acre site and would have no visual of audible impact on any house.

It would also save 20,000 tonnes of Co2 a year, equivalent to planting one million trees.