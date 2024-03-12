Man dies in A9 crash as tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Nairn dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies in A9 crash as tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Nairn dad

James Noble has been described as an 'amazing' father who will be missed by all his family and friends.

By Ross Hempseed
Jamie Noble died in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the A9 near Tore.
A 30-year-old man from Nairn has died following an early morning crash on the A9 near Tore.

The incident occurred at 1.50am this morning south of the junction with the B9161 for Munlochy and involved a Volvo tipper and a Scania Tipper.

James Noble, who had been driving the Volvo tipper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Noble – also known as Jamie – will be ‘greatly missed’, his family has said.

A family statement released through police said: “Jamie was a much-loved fiancé to Morven and an amazing dad to Daniel. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

“Our family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time, while we come to terms with our loss.”

Police inquiries ongoing to piece together tragic incident

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed for more than eight hours as police carried out an investigation.

Police have said that Mr Noble had “exited his vehicle at the time of the incident”.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this terrible time.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we ask anyone who may have been travelling southbound in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed what took place, or has any dashcam footage, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0184 of March 12.

A9 north of Inverness reopens following accident

