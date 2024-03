Emergency services have rushed to a Highland beauty spot after reports of a person ‘over the cliff’.

Police, RNLI lifeboat, coastal rescue teams and helicopters are on their way to the location at a cliff near Thurso.

The incident was reported at 6.20 am this morning.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a police request at 6.20 am this morning after reports that a person had gone over the cliff.

“This is a police incident.”

We have asked police to comment.

More to follow.