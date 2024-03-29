Charming Banffshire country house goes up for sale at an eye-watering price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming Banffshire country house goes up for sale at an eye-watering price

Glenlivet House has 13 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

By Michelle Henderson
Aerial view of Glenliviet House in Ballindalloch with the hills and the background and the countrside surrounding it.
Aerial view of Glenliviet House in Ballindalloch, which has gone on the market. Image: Savills.

If you are in the market for the perfect countryside mansion then look no further than Banffshire.

Glenlivet House in Ballindalloch is a 13-bedroom, nine-bathroom countryside house on the doorstep of the Cairngorms National Park.

Set in eight acres of land on Glenlivet Estate, this rural gem is accompanied by a two-storey holiday cottage and bunkhouse; providing ample space for entertaining and guests.

Meanwhile, beyond the grounds lies acres of goregous countryside, offering panoramic views of Moray’s rural landscape.

The property is on the market for offers over £1.2 million.

Glenlivet House offers countless options for entertaining

Set in beautifully landscaped gardens, Glenlivet House has plenty of character.

What awaits you beyond the front porch is a large reception hall complete with a fireplace to keep you warm on those winter nights.

Walking into the first four hallways on the ground floor, doors lead to an elegant drawing room, a dining room perfect for house parties and a cosy sitting room for family gatherings.

The drawing room with floral curtains, green walls and and white and brown furnishings..
The drawing room is the perfect space for family gatherings. Image: Savills.

Leading off the dining room is a large dining, kitchen, split over two levels.

The open-plan space is the heart of this charming home, designed for modern living with a range of wall and floor units.

The space features a range of appliances and features, including a four-oven electric AGA and centre island with a granite worktop.

The large kitchen complete with kitchen island.
The kitchen space is located over two floors. Image: Savills.
The kitchen includes a dining space on the upper floor.
On the upper level in the kitchen, houses a dining area. Image: Savills.

Off the kitchen lies a prepping kitchen, boot/utility room, laundry room and home office as well as a large bedroom complete with an ensuite shower room.

Completing the ground floor floorplan is the Billard room complete with its own fitter bar.

Master bedroom at Glenlivet House

The ground floor provides the perfect space for entertaining, whether it be for family gatherings or larger functions.

Two staircases bring you to the second floor of the £1.2m mansion where the remaining bedrooms are housed.

Five of the 12 rooms upstairs feature their own en-suite, while the master bedroom comes complete with its own dressing room.

One of two staircases in the home, with deep red walls and green carpet.
The 13-bedroom home has plenty of character and charm. Image: Saills.
Large windows on both sides of the vestibule provides plenty of natural sunlight.
The properties large windows provide plenty of natural daylight. Image: Savills.

The main house is full of character and elegance thanks to the tall ceilings and large open fires.

Located behind the main house are The Coach House and the Stag Shed.

The Coach House

Constructed of similar stone to the main house, the two-storey building was converted into a self-contained home.

Finished to a high standard, the structure is currently used by the owners as a successful holiday cottage.

Accessed from the courtyard between the two buildings, the ground floor is home to a dining hall, fully equipped kitchen, utility room, shower room and bathroom, alongside two spacious bedrooms.

The grey stone Coach House
The Coach House is set within its own courtyard in the grounds. Image: Savills.

Upstairs you can sit by the fire in the main sitting room, which can be accessed via two separate staircases.

Down the hall, you’ll find the master bedroom which boasts its own dressing room, and ensuite as well as an additional bathroom and three further bedrooms.

Spoilt for choice thanks to the cosy bunkhouse

Away from the grandeur of the main house and the Coach House, you’ll find a charming building, home to a cosy bunkhouse.

The space can house up to three people.

Off the main room, you have a separate shower unit and bathroom and a small kitchenette, complete with Microwave, Kettle and small fridge.

Residents can enjoy the countryside views from the building’s three windows while enjoying some peace.

Fields and hills lie beyond the property border framed with trees and shrubs.
The property sits on eight acres of land, offering panoramic views of the Moray countryside. Image: Savillls.

Accompanying the main housing blocks is several outbuildings, including a stable block, a tack room and a double garage.

The properties lie on eight acres of land, offering the perfect sanctuary for anyone looking to get off the beaten track.

The surrounded by trees and shrubs helps to maintain the homeowner’s privacy while providing a sea of colour during the changing seasons.

Savills property agent Fiona Gormley said: “The garden and woodland walks are great for blowing away the cobwebs. History and elegance are within the house itself, the coach house ooes charm and full of character is the bunkhouse. Only your imagination restricts how to use all these wonderful buildings and spaces.”

Highland home with panoramic views of Findhorn Viaduct hits the market

Conversation