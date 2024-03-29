Award-winning Oban cafe’s Battenberg muffins fly off the shelves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Oban cafe’s Battenberg muffins fly off the shelves

Battenberg muffins - a modern twist on a very classic British bake - are flying off the shelves at Roxy's in Oban.

By Louise Glen
Roxy's in Oban with their popular Battenberg muffins.
Roxy's in Oban with their popular Battenberg muffins.

A Battenberg muffin is selling like hot cakes at Roxy’s in Oban – and yet again sold out this morning before customers even arrived for lunch.

The muffin, invented by the team at the independent coffee house on Argyll Square, is one of café owners Donna and Archie MacCulloch’s best sellers.

But the cake, with its mini Battenberg slice on top, is a limited edition and only gets to join the café staples like whoopie sponge and meringue occasionally.

The cake is a vanilla sponge with delicious marzipan flavours with rose and lemon icing it has a fine helping of jam running through the muffin.

Is this Battenberg muffin the best cake in Scotland?

At The P&J, we wondered if this was the best muffin in Scotland.

Is this Battenburg muffin the best cake in Scotland?
Battenberg muffins in Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House café in Oban are flying off the shelves. Image: Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House.

After all, the team at Roxy’s is already rising high in 2024 after winning Coffee House of the Year at the fourth Scottish Café and Bakery Awards.

Something Donna, Archie and the whole team are very proud of.

The town’s love of the Battenburg muffin is a little bit of a mystery for the couple.

While it might be Archie’s favourite cake, for Donna she prefers something more savoury like one of her spinach and cheese scones.

The couple set up the business 17 years ago. In 2023 they published their first book, sharing favourite recipes with fans.

Janice Pearson and Claire
Roxy’s longest-serving member of staff Janice Pearson takes a peek at the last of the Battenburgs heading out the door. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Donna was trained as a mental health nurse and Archie is a veteran, having served in the army as a sergeant in its catering corp.

Donna said: “People love our cakes, but the Battenberg often flies off the shelf before we even get it out to the front.

“It is delicious and people are often asking us when we will be baking them again.

“As soon as people know they are being baked they are making plans to come to the cafe to pick one or two up, or to enjoy it in the café with tea or coffee.

“Of course, they are also the perfect Easter colours.”

Roxy's staff with their famous muffins

Speaking of lifting the Coffee House of the Year award in March, Donna added: “It has been an incredible time for the staff at the café.

“Our staff are wonderful, and we could not do our job without them. Janice is our longest-serving member of staff and she has been with us for 17 years.

“We are so grateful to each and every one of our customers who support us, so many of them have become friends.”

Post Thumbnail
