Stagecoach in the running to be voted ‘best bus service’ in Scotland

Stagecoach is in the running to be named the ‘best bus service’ in Scotland.

The UK’s largest bus and coach operator has been shortlisted in several categories in this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

The firm has received 10 nominations ranging from ‘best bus service’, ‘excellence in technology and innovation’ and top ‘public transport operator’.

Jacqueline Rowan, head of marketing for Scotland, said: “We are so proud to be recognised across 10 categories for this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.

“Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation that supports local communities is at the heart of everything we strive for, so to be shortlisted in so many categories is fantastic.

“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the awards in June and celebrating amongst industry peers.”

Stagecoach nominated in 10 categories

Stagecoach has been recognised in the following categories:

Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing

Contribution to Sustainable Transport

Best Bus Service

Excellence in Tech and Innovation

Frontline Employee of the Year

Public Transport Operator of the Year

Transport Team / Partnership of the Year

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on June 20.

The judging panel is chaired by Alison Irvine, interim chief executive of Transport Scotland.

The nominations come just days after Peterhead commuters stressed rural bus services had hit rock bottom.

One passenger said they have been forced to stay in hotels near Aberdeen hospital for fear of missing appointments due to unreliable buses.

During a fortnight-long survey, held by MSP Karen Adam, 88.46% of the 1144 respondents said they felt the service has deteriorated over the last year.

The MSP is due to meet with Stagecoach bosses next month to discuss the findings in more detail.