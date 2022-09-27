What cake are you? Friends inspire Oban coffee shop owner’s recipe book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What cake are you? Friends inspire Oban coffee shop owner’s recipe book

By Andy Morton
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:54 pm
Donna MacCulloch at the launch of her book, Roxy's Cake & Bake, which celebrates her life and friends.

Donna MacCulloch has a habit of putting the people she knows into her cakes.

Not literally, of course. No, the owner of Oban tea and coffee shop Roxy’s connects the people in her busy life with the bakes she makes for her customers.

Nick the plumber? He’s a Victoria Sponge. That shinty player who came to the rescue when the coffee machine flooded the cafe? A honeymoon slice.

Now, with the help of a local children’s author, 63-year-old Donna has turned her cakes, and her many acquaintances, into a recipe book with a difference.

Who’s cake is that? A page from the new recipe book.

As well as revealing how to make the food that has made Roxy’s an Oban favourite for the past 15 years, the new book is a compendium of stories about the people that have touched Donna’s life.

And the cake they correspond to.

“Cake holds memories,” says Donna.

For example, Donna’s favourite story in the book is about her plumber Nick, who often pops into Roxy’s to do various odd jobs, and gripe about the difficulties of the day.

Nick’s favourite cake is Victoria Sponge, which in Donna’s mind means the two are irrevocably linked.

So, in the book, the story about Nick sits next to the Victoria sponge recipe.

“That cake represents to me Nick,” Donna says. “If I think of Victoria sponge, then that is Nick’s cake.”

Donna’s book, called Roxy’s Cake & Bake, went on sale in the Oban branch of Waterstones book sellers earlier this month for £20 a copy.

Donna checks out one of her stories in the book.

This week, Donna held a small launch party for the book in Roxy’s, inviting all of her friends and loyal customers from the area to celebrate the achievement.

Inside the book are 80 recipes including those for Nick’s favourite Victoria sponge and the shinty player’s honeymoon slice. But don’t expect a run-of-the-mill recipe book.

“I’m not teaching anybody to bake,” she says. “I’m just saying this is what we bake in Roxy’s. These are my cakes and this is a little story about them.”

‘I have a wee bit of dyslexia’

The fact that she has launched a book amazes Donna, who says she’s found writing difficult since her school days.

“I have a wee bit of dyslexia,” Donna explains. “Words don’t move or anything, but I think my grammar is very poor. So I wasn’t confident enough to put something like this together.”

She received invaluable help from award-winning children’s author Alan Windram, who both took the photographs and instilled in Donna the self-belief to tackle the project.

Donna says her Oban tea and coffee shop Roxy’s is central to the book.

Alan’s wife Susan, who is editor of the Oban Times, also lent a hand. But though Donna concedes the book was a “team effort”, it is her own stories in her own words.

And at the centre of it all is the Oban coffee shop that Donna opened in 2007.

“I wouldn’t have been able to put this book together if it wasn’t for the people that touched our lives and have come into Roxy’s,” she says.

Donna’s book is available from Roxy’s in Oban or through Waterstones. Click here for a copy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Irn-Bru boss defends 'laudable' sugar tax policy amid talk of UK Government U-turn
1
Isle of Skye's Edinbane Lodge is the first venue in Highlands to be awarded…
0
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections
0
Restaurant review: Marcus Wareing wows guests at first Signature Food Festival 2022 event in…
0
Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant shuts after 25 years - but takeaway will continue
0
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…
0
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0

More from Press and Journal

'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks