Fancy a sweet deal? Two popular confectionary shops in Inverness and Aviemore hit the market

Could you see yourself becoming the Willy Wonka of the Highlands?

Well, that opportunity is up for grabs as two sweet shops go on sale.

Young’s Auld Sweetie Shop has two stores – one on Church Street in Inverness and the other on Grampian Road in Aviemore – both of which have been put on the market.

The business first began back in 2013, when the current owners opened the first store in the tourist town of Aviemore, gaining popularity among both locals and visitors.

Both stores are in prime central locations, offering a mixture of retro and modern sweets which sit in jars lining each of the walls of the store.

The shop is famous for its pick’n’mix selection, which includes classics from fudge to bonbons to millions to nougat.

Both premises are in the style of an old-fashioned sweet shop which attract both tourists and children to come take a look inside.

The shops have a wide range of sweets on offer

Both locations become very busy in terms of sales during the tourist season, with hundreds of coaches and thousands of people visiting Inverness and Aviemore each season.

The shops are also popular during December when shoppers come in to purchase sweet treats for friends and family at Christmas, especially for kids.

Currently, the business is run day-to-day by an experienced and loyal manager and team.

Opening hours are Monday to Sunday, 10am until 5.30pm each day, but the new owners could extend operations further as well as expand the online offering, a currently unused branch of the business.

The business – complete with two stores – is listed with ASG Commercial for £237,500.