Fancy a sweet deal? Two popular confectionary shops in Inverness and Aviemore hit the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fancy a sweet deal? Two popular confectionary shops in Inverness and Aviemore hit the market

The current owners of Young's Auld Sweetie Shop want to sell up and retire.

By Ross Hempseed
Two shops in Inverness and Aviemore are up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial.
Two shops in Inverness and Aviemore are up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial.

Could you see yourself becoming the Willy Wonka of the Highlands?

Well, that opportunity is up for grabs as two sweet shops go on sale.

Young’s Auld Sweetie Shop has two stores – one on Church Street in Inverness and the other on Grampian Road in Aviemore – both of which have been put on the market.

The business first began back in 2013, when the current owners opened the first store in the tourist town of Aviemore, gaining popularity among both locals and visitors.

Both stores are in prime central locations, offering a mixture of retro and modern sweets which sit in jars lining each of the walls of the store.

Tubs of retro sweets line the walls of the shops. Image: ASG Commercial.

The shop is famous for its pick’n’mix selection, which includes classics from fudge to bonbons to millions to nougat.

Both premises are in the style of an old-fashioned sweet shop which attract both tourists and children to come take a look inside.

The shops have a wide range of sweets on offer

Both locations become very busy in terms of sales during the tourist season, with hundreds of coaches and thousands of people visiting Inverness and Aviemore each season.

Both shops are in the style of an old-fashioned sweet shop. Image: ASG Commercial.

The shops are also popular during December when shoppers come in to purchase sweet treats for friends and family at Christmas, especially for kids.

Currently, the business is run day-to-day by an experienced and loyal manager and team.

Opening hours are Monday to Sunday, 10am until 5.30pm each day, but the new owners could extend operations further as well as expand the online offering, a currently unused branch of the business.

The business – complete with two stores – is listed with ASG Commercial for £237,500.

Exclusive Stoneywood penthouse with stunning river views goes on market

More from Highlands & Islands

Image: DC Thomson.
Crews rush to tackle house fire in Forres
The A83 is currently restricted as recovery is arranged. Image: BEAR NW Trunk Roads via X.
HGV overturns on busy Argyll and Bute road
Phone Store in Nairn
Owner 'left in tears' after raid on Nairn store
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man's legs in Transit van
Dunollie Castle in Oban.
Ancient seat of Clan MacDougall closed after being hit in Storm Kathleen
MSPs and staff celebrate the continuation of works on the Grantown Health Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It was a no-brainer': campaigners win fight to complete Grantown health centre project
Press and Journal reporter Louise Glen with celebrity trainspotter Francis Bourgeois.
Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut
Louise Houghton had to be rescued from the sea near Orkney.
Seriously injured climber 'would not be here' without help from Orkney lifeboat rescue crew
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Braemar Mountain Rescue MRT were called to a midnight rescue on Lochnagar on the Braemar estate.
Midnight mission for Braemar MRT to rescue 'ill equipped' couple hillwalking on King's private…