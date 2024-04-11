Nairn Original Factory Shop: Opening date revealed for new discount department store

The new Original Factory Shop in Nairn will open tomorrow, it has been announced.

Last July, we revealed the retailer was going to open a new branch in the Highland town.

At the time, we understood they were moving into the former M&Co store in Nairn High Street.

Last April, M&Co shut down as it announced the closure of all of its UK stores, axing nearly 2,000 jobs.

Since then the unit at 63 High Street has been laying empty.

Now it has been revealed the shop will open its doors tomorrow at 9am.

The discount department store chain, which was founded in 1969, says the new store will create eight new jobs.

The discount store will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, where there will be prizes for some of the first customers – including 100 £100 gift cards.

The Original Factory Shop carries brands, including Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.

This shop will stock clothing, footwear, garden and outdoor products, as well as a selection of pet products, homeware and much more.

Last year, they opened a store in Inverness.