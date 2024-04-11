Nairn Original Factory Shop: Opening date revealed for new discount department store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nairn Original Factory Shop: Opening date revealed for new discount department store

Last July, we revealed the Original Factory Shop was going to open a new branch in Nairn.

By Sean McAngus
The Original Factory Shop opening in Stonehaven. Image: TOFS
There are more than 150 Original Factory Shops across the UK.

The new Original Factory Shop in Nairn will open tomorrow, it has been announced.

Last July, we revealed the retailer was going to open a new branch in the Highland town.

At the time, we understood they were moving into the former M&Co store in Nairn High Street.

Last April, M&Co shut down as it announced the closure of all of its UK stores, axing nearly 2,000 jobs.

Since then the unit at 63 High Street has been laying empty.

Nairn High Street.
Nairn High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now it has been revealed the shop will open its doors tomorrow at 9am.

The discount department store chain, which was founded in 1969, says the new store will create eight new jobs.

The former M&Co on High Street in Nairn.
The former M&Co on High Street in Nairn. Image: Google Maps

The discount store will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, where there will be prizes for some of the first customers – including 100 £100 gift cards.

The Original Factory Shop carries brands, including Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.

This shop will stock clothing, footwear, garden and outdoor products, as well as a selection of pet products, homeware and much more.

Last year, they opened a store in Inverness.

