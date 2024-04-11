King Charles and Queen Camilla jet in to enjoy special occasion at Balmoral

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Balmoral for 19th wedding anniversary celebrations.

The couple arrived at Aberdeen Airport late last night, and it is understood they will be spending the next few days at Birkhall, their home on the working estate.

King Charles and Queen Camila arrived late last night.

It is unclear how long the King and Queen are planning to stay in their home.

King Charles announced in February that he is undergoing cancer treatment and has been keeping it low-key – with reduced duties – while he recovers from the harsh effects of the illness.

The Royal Diary, which extends until June 22, does not have any official visits or tours for the king or queen listed.

The couple travelled to Scotland from RAF Northolt in north-west London yesterday evening.

Yearly trip for King to Balmoral

The King and Queen have celebrated their anniversary nearly every year at Birkhall since their wedding on April 9, 2005.

Birkhill, the former home of the late Queen Mother is seven miles from Balmoral Castle.

Back in 2005, the newlyweds spent their honeymoon at Birkhall. The couple spend regular holidays at the Highland retreat including last New Year’s Day in the house.

It is unclear whether King Charles has completed his treatment for an undisclosed cancer, or if he is on the Balmoral Estate before more rounds of care from medics.

King Charles was previously advised by doctors to avoid any large-scale public events and visits to protect his vulnerable health during crucial stages of his treatment.

It is understood King Charles plans to return to royal duties over the coming months.

It was revealed in April that the King will open Balmoral’s interior to the public for the first time from July 1.