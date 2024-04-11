King Charles and Queen Camilla jet in to enjoy special occasion at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles and Queen Camilla jet in to enjoy special occasion at Balmoral

The royal couple will celebrate their anniversary in Deeside.

By Louise Glen
Charles and Camilla in car arriving at Crathie Kirk
King Charles and Queen Camilla, pictured on an earlier trip to Crathie Kirk while staying at Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Balmoral for 19th wedding anniversary celebrations.

The couple arrived at Aberdeen Airport late last night, and it is understood they will be spending the next few days at Birkhall, their home on the working estate.

King Charles and Queen Camila arrived late last night.

It is unclear how long the King and Queen are planning to stay in their home.

King Charles announced in February that he is undergoing cancer treatment and has been keeping it low-key – with reduced duties – while he recovers from the harsh effects of the illness.

The Royal Diary, which extends until June 22, does not have any official visits or tours for the king or queen listed.

King Charles at Birkhill.
King Charles at Birkhill. Image: Sue Crawford/Clarence House.

The couple travelled to Scotland from RAF Northolt in north-west London yesterday evening.

Yearly trip for King to Balmoral

The King and Queen have celebrated their anniversary nearly every year at Birkhall since their wedding on April 9, 2005.

Birkhill, the former home of the late Queen Mother is seven miles from Balmoral Castle.

Back in 2005, the newlyweds spent their honeymoon at Birkhall. The couple spend regular holidays at the Highland retreat including last New Year’s Day in the house.

It is unclear whether King Charles has completed his treatment for an undisclosed cancer, or if he is on the Balmoral Estate before more rounds of care from medics.

King Charles was previously advised by doctors to avoid any large-scale public events and visits to protect his vulnerable health during crucial stages of his treatment.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Ballater Games.
The royal couple are a regular sight in the area. Image: Press and Journal.

It is understood King Charles plans to return to royal duties over the coming months.

It was revealed in April that the King will open Balmoral’s interior to the public for the first time from July 1.

'This is why we love Ballater': King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as they thank Aberdeenshire communities for support

 

