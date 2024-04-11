Local Hero hotel: Owner returns to open ‘destination restaurant’ at Pennan Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Local Hero hotel: Owner returns to open ‘destination restaurant’ at Pennan Inn

Chef Peter Simpson has returned to relaunch the iconic inn made famous by the 1983 blockbuster.

By Chris Cromar
Peter Simpson standing outside Pennan Inn.
Peter Simpson says people will always come to Pennan because it's such a beautiful place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The owner of the Pennan Inn has returned to the village after four years to reinvigorate the iconic hotel and launch a “destination restaurant”.

Famous for being at the heart of the 1983 blockbuster Local Hero, the inn’s restaurant will reopen for two days a week starting April 26.

Peter Simpson, who lives in Banff with his partner and 10-month old son Carmen, bought the establishment in 2009 and ran it for ten years before leasing it to focus on other business opportunities.

Speaking to The Press and Journal following his return, the 43-year-old said he aims to create a “welcoming atmosphere”, will serve “good quality food” – and is extremely positive about the future.

Peter Simpson holding son Carmen outside the Pennan Inn.
Mr Simpson stands outside the inn with his 10-month old son Carmen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

German tenants moved on after ‘not being welcomed by the community’

The hotel has been at the centre of a furore recently, with its tenants of four years Monika and Roland Focht announcing in January that they would give up running the inn.

Mr and Mrs Focht, who moved from Germany to the north-east to take up the role, decided to move on after claiming they had “not been welcomed by the community”.

Discussing the past four years, Mr Simpson said: “They had their ideas, which some people didn’t agree with and it’s just unfortunate that it didn’t work out for them.

“They came at a really difficult time during Covid, so they were up against it as soon as they got here.”

‘Lots of nice comments from locals in the village’

Despite the Pennan Inn still being on the market, Mr Simpson decided to come back to his old stomping ground – and said that his welcome back from locals has been fantastic.

Under Mr and Mrs Focht the restaurant was closed, with only the pub and guest accommodation open.

However Mr Simpson’s “main focus” will be on the restaurant which will be open on a Friday and Saturday evening initially.

He aims to create a “welcoming atmosphere” and serve “good quality food”.

Tourists in Pennan.
Tourists were out enjoying a sunny Pennan today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

And with Pennan nestled along Buchan’s North Sea coast, he said it will have a particular focus on “fresh local seafood”.

He added: “We will be encouraging locals to come in and try and make it a bit of a destination again, especially for food, as there are not that many restaurants around.”

Alongside the restaurant, the pub will still be open and guest rooms will be available seven days a week with food available for patrons.

It will be a family affair too, with Mr Simpson moving into the premises full-time over the summer months with his partner and son.

Local Hero sign in Pennan.
1980’s movie Local Hero plays an important role in Pennan to this day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

With the majority of Pennan’s properties being second homes or holiday lets, the inn owner thinks this will “benefit” his business rather than hinder it.

He said: “People that are out on holiday are more likely to eat out and spend some money in bar and restaurants. In a way it’s beneficial, especially through the summer.”

‘People will always come to Pennan’

We ask Mr Simpson if he feels the pressure of managing such an iconic inn that shot to stardom on the big screen more than 40 years ago?

“I’ve never thought of it like that, I really enjoy doing it,” he replies.

“You meet some fantastic people from all around the world and the locals support you. I don’t find it stressful.”

Mr Simpson is optimistic about the future, believing the Buchan coast is an area of “untapped potential” and has “100% confidence” in the village.

“People will always come to Pennan because it’s such a beautiful place,” he said.

“It’s all looking really positive going forward.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to reopen following four days of roadworks
Police say they have stepped up patrols in Westhill to clamp down on youth anti-social behaviour
Youths 'throw fireworks at cars' in Westhill in latest surge of anti-social behaviour
Man exposed himself to boy in Asda Dyce.
Hunt for man 'resembling Grand Theft Auto character' who flashed at child in Dyce…
Drivers are queuing northbound on the AWPR. Image: Fubar News
AWPR blocked as broken down vehicle causes long delays
Alisdair Randalls was convicted of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen DJ jailed after jury finds him guilty of raping student
We got inside for a sneak peek at the new Popeyes restaurant in Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First look at Aberdeen Popeyes as we get hands on in Union Street's most…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Robert Livingstone robbed the BP garage on King Street Picture shows; Robert Livingstone robbed the BP garage on King Street. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Robber pretended he had gun during Aberdeen petrol station hold-up
There has been a mixed reaction to Northern Hotel revamp plans
Northern Hotel reaction: 'A sad end to an iconic building' or 'much-needed' student flats…
Dog and owner at dog party event.
Dog discos for all pups coming to Aberdeen pub
Union Street up from Market Street.
Union Street stretch to be closed until at least the end of 2024 -…
7