A87 closed following one-vehicle crash on Skye

The incident happened south of Sconser shortly before 5pm.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

The A87 remains closed in both directions following a one-vehicle crash on Skye.

The incident happened on the Invergarry to Skye road shortly before 5pm this evening.

Police, fire and paramedics were tasked to the scene, south of Sconser.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the route is still closed in both directions with motorists urged to approach the area with caution.

Fire crews respond to A87 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of a single-vehicle crash at 4.51pm today.

Two appliances from Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh were tasked to the incident.

Firefighters used small gear at the scene before relaying the stop message around 30 minutes later at 5.28pm.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Fire-hit Forres property locked down as investigation launched

