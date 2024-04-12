Petition launched to block Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade through Inverness

Highland residents have objected in their thousands to a proposed Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Inverness on April 20.

A petition launched by Alasdair Marshall has reached more than 2,500 signatures in 24 hours.

And the organiser said he is “deeply concerned” about the march and the impact it will have on “the tranquil streets of Inverness”.

Highland Council published plans by the Apprentice Boys to hold a march through the city.

Organised by the City of Inverness Campsie Club, the parade expects 300 people to take part, as they have in previous years.

Apprentice Boys will parade through Inverness again this year

The Apprentice Boys of Derry describes itself as “a Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the Defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689”.

The local authority made a “delegated decision” to hold the parade, and a spokeswoman said that no objections or complaints to the march had been received.

Last night, Mr Marshall started a change.org page calling to halt the march.

He explained: “As a Highland resident deeply concerned about the peace and harmony in our community, I am alarmed by the upcoming march planned by The Apprentice Boys of Derry on 20th April 2024 through our tranquil streets of Inverness.

“This group’s traditions, music, marches and practices are deeply rooted in sectarianism.

“Not only would this event – with its expected 300 marchers – severely disrupt daily activities and cause significant traffic congestion, but it also risks poisoning our peaceful environment.”

Highland Council has given permission for the parade over the last decade.

He continued: “The Apprentice Boys Derry, along with the Orange Order are organisations with a history of anti-Catholic and anti-Irish hostility.

“We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades form a threatening atmosphere, which can spill over into violence and abuse. ”

Mr Marshall is likely to have been referring to a recent application to Aberdeenshire Council for an Orange Order march in Stonehaven.

A parade to celebrate the opening of an Orange Lodge in the town was rejected by councillors at a meeting.

It was further rejected after a legal case calling for the march to go ahead.

Group defends parade

William Moore, Apprentice Boys Of Derry general secretary, told the Press and Journal their parade is just a celebration of “their history and culture.”

The spokesman said: “The City of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club has been holding an annual parade in Inverness since the club opened 10 years ago.

“There has never been trouble at the parade which consists of a few hundred members. The event creates very little disruption and concludes after a short walk through the city centre.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The notification process for the parade was dealt with according to the requirements of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 and our scheme of delegation.

“Details of the parade route were sent to Police Scotland, Roads, and local members for consultation and no objections were received. The organisers were advised that there was no objection to their application and the parade could go ahead.”