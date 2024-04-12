Petition launched to block Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade through Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Petition launched to block Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade through Inverness

Thousands have objected to the march.

By Louise Glen
Apprentice Boys of Derry marching through Inverness, as petition launched to halt the march.
Apprentice Boys of Derry marching through Inverness in 2019, as a petition is launched to halt the march. Image: DC Thomson.

Highland residents have objected in their thousands to a proposed Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Inverness on April 20.

A petition launched by Alasdair Marshall has reached more than 2,500 signatures in 24 hours.

And the organiser said he is “deeply concerned” about the march and the impact it will have on “the tranquil streets of Inverness”.

Highland Council published plans by the Apprentice Boys to hold a march through the city.

Organised by the City of Inverness Campsie Club, the parade expects 300 people to take part, as they have in previous years.

Apprentice Boys will parade through Inverness again this year

The Apprentice Boys of Derry describes itself as “a Christian, historical and cultural organisation, committed to maintaining the spirit of courage and liberty displayed by the Defenders of Londonderry in 1688-1689”.

The local authority made a “delegated decision” to hold the parade, and a spokeswoman said that no objections or complaints to the march had been received.

Last night, Mr Marshall started a change.org page calling to halt the march.

He explained: “As a Highland resident deeply concerned about the peace and harmony in our community, I am alarmed by the upcoming march planned by The Apprentice Boys of Derry on 20th April 2024 through our tranquil streets of Inverness.

“This group’s traditions, music, marches and practices are deeply rooted in sectarianism.

Apprentice Boys march in Inverness in 2019.
Apprentice Boys march in Inverness in 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

“Not only would this event – with its expected 300 marchers – severely disrupt daily activities and cause significant traffic congestion, but it also risks poisoning our peaceful environment.”

Highland Council has given permission for the parade over the last decade.

He continued: “The Apprentice Boys Derry, along with the Orange Order are organisations with a history of anti-Catholic and anti-Irish hostility.

“We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades form a threatening atmosphere, which can spill over into violence and abuse. ”

Mr Marshall is likely to have been referring to a recent application to Aberdeenshire Council for an Orange Order march in Stonehaven.

A parade to celebrate the opening of an Orange Lodge in the town was rejected by councillors at a meeting.

It was further rejected after a legal case calling for the march to go ahead.

Group defends parade

William Moore, Apprentice Boys Of Derry general secretary, told the Press and Journal their parade is just a celebration of “their history and culture.”

The spokesman said: “The City of Inverness Apprentice Boys Club has been holding an annual parade in Inverness since the club opened 10 years ago.

“There has never been trouble at the parade which consists of a few hundred members. The event creates very little disruption and concludes after a short walk through the city centre.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The notification process for the parade was dealt with according to the requirements of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 and our scheme of delegation.

“Details of the parade route were sent to Police Scotland, Roads, and local members for consultation and no objections were received. The organisers were advised that there was no objection to their application and the parade could go ahead.”

Inverness residents furious at Highland Council for allowing Apprentice Boys of Derry march

