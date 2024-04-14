Highland League: Reaction from every game as Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh keep the pressure on leaders Brechin City

Two goals each from substitutes Lyall Keir and Jack MacIver inspired Buckie Thistle to a comprehensive 6-1 victory over local rivals Deveronvale at Victoria Park.

A strong wind made life difficult for both sets of players, but it was Jags who mastered it with a clinical second half display.

Thistle manager Graeme Stewart said: “We spoke about the quality we had on the bench with the likes of Jack (MacIver), Lyall (Keir) and Andy (MacAskill), we hoped they could make a difference and they did.

“I’m delighted with the subs, but the whole team did well. We lost a horrible goal but they reacted well and getting the second goal before half time was crucial.

“I’m pleased with the win as I made a silly comment after the last game against Vale, they’re not a poor team. I shouldn’t have said that and it could have come back to bite me today.

“We move on to the last week now and it’s going to be a difficult one.”

Vale took the lead in the 12th minute, Jack Mitchell swinging in a superb delivery for Cameron Angus to volley beyond Tom Ritchie from close range.

Buckie then lost Josh Peters to injury but on 21 minutes his replacement Keir was in the right place to nod home from Scott Adams’ header across the face of goal.

Right on half time, Sean McIntosh was adjudged to have brought down Adams in the penalty area and Jack Murray confidently stroked home the spot kick.

Keir grabbed his second and Jags’ third in the 65th minute, sweeping home Joe McCabe’s cut-back.

MacIver made it four with a tremendous free kick curled over the wall and into the net via the underside of the bar from 22 yards.

Barry slotted in number five just into injury time after good build-up play from MacAskill and Keir, before MacAskill set up MacIver to fire home the sixth via a despairing lunge from Innes McKay.

Vale interim boss Grant Noble was frustrated with his side’s second half display.

He said: “In the first half against the wind we played quite well and were well in the game at half time.

“We thought we could cause problems with the wind in the second half, but we didn’t do enough and some poor decision making cost us late on.

“We pushed another man up top with ten minutes to go and were punished at the other end.

“We’ll be respectful and congratulate Buckie on their win and see how we go from there.”

Strathspey Thistle 1-5 Fraserburgh

Mark Cowie was pleased Fraserburgh ensured they are in the title equation in the last week of the season.

The Broch won 5-1 against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park to stay three points behind leaders Brechin City with two games left.

Cowie’s side finish off with two matches at Bellslea, against Brora Rangers on Wednesday and Strathspey on Saturday.

He said: “We played well, initially we were a bit anxious trying to get goals.

“Our execution was maybe lacking a bit early doors, but we asked them to be patient and stay calm. We did that and played well.

“Before Christmas people thought we were finished and we’ve got ourselves into the last week with a shout of the league.

“We’re not going to be anybody’s favourites, but we’re still there or thereabouts and pleased to still be in the reckoning with a couple of games left.

“We know one win from our last two games will cement third place at least.

“We’ll concentrate on trying to get that over the line on Wednesday against Brora before we worry about what might happen on the last day.”

Broch go nap

The Broch made a fast start with Scott Barbour heading home an Aidan Sopel cross on five minutes. Sopel then got in on the scoring act after showing some neat footwork to create the opening.

Three minutes into the second period Logan Watt headed in Ryan Sargent’s delivery. Kieran Simpson made it four from the penalty spot after Owen Loveland handled Greg Buchan’s shot just after the hour mark.

Fraserburgh’s fifth came from Barbour’s deflected 72nd minute effort, but Strathspey got a consolation five minutes from time when Jack Davison netted after intercepting goalkeeper Joe Barbour’s pass.

Strathspey face Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park on Monday and again at Seafield Park in the return on Wednesday.

Thistle are still looking for a permanent manager. It is believed Bobby Beckwith is the front-runner for the role, but the Jags may be looking for an assistant or co-manager to work with him.

Reflecting on the loss to Fraserburgh, interim manager Michael Rae added: “They played with a high intensity and put us under pressure.

“For the last month or so we’ve only had 11 or 12 players every week which hasn’t been ideal.

“We haven’t had our full squad to pick from, but I’m delighted with the effort the players have put in, even when things have gone against us.

“It doesn’t get any easier with two games against Buckie. Going away to Victoria Park we’ll have to try to contain Buckie and keep things tight.”

Brora Rangers 1-2 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee remain on course for a top four finish and a Challenge Cup spot next season after an injury time winner against Brora Rangers.

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 2-1 at a windy Dudgeon Park to stay fourth in the table.

Dee are three points ahead of fifth-placed Formartine United, who have a game in hand.

But Dee are 13 in front on goal difference and finishing fourth or better would see the Spain Park outfit play in the Challenge Cup for the first time next term.

Brora took a 17th minute lead when Lewis Hyde broke through the visiting defence and set-up Tony Dingwall for a tap-in.

With quarter of an hour left Dee levelled when referee Harry Bruce awarded a penalty against Cattachs goalkeeper Joe Malin for colliding with Ally MacDonald and Lachie MacLeod.

Garry Wood converted from the spot and Ethan Cairns headed home Ramsay Davidson’s cross from the right in the dying embers to decide the outcome.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “This season we were trying to improve on last season in the league and win a trophy and we’ve done that.

“We want to keep fighting and finish the season strongly. It’s good for confidence going to Brora and managing to get a victory against a good side at a tricky venue.

“Conditions were shambolic really with the wind, but we were delighted to come through and it get the three points.”

MacDonald dismayed on what could be legends’ last home appearance

Having been involved in the penalty incident Brora player-manager MacDonald was unhappy with the award.

He said: “I went to head the ball when it came in, Lachie MacLeod went to head it and Joe came out to punch it clear.

“I’ve ended up a bloody nose, me and Lachie were on the deck after it and I thought it was just a coming together and nothing in it but Harry decided to give a penalty.

“It was a disappointing end, but I think if that was a game where the title was on the line or it had been earlier in the season then it would have been abandoned because the wind was that bad.”

78-

⬅️ Joe Malin, Ally MacDonald, Dale Gillespie

➡️ Alex Cooper, Martin MacLean, Logan Ross.

All three recognised by all in the ground as the leave the Park. pic.twitter.com/ZdomD5cs5N — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 13, 2024

With Brora’s remaining home games potentially being played in Golspie due to work on the Dudgeon Park pitch, Saturday may have been a last appearance at the ground for Malin, Dale Gillespie and MacDonald, who are all leaving at the end of the season.

All three received an ovation after being subbed in the second half.

MacDonald added: “I thought Joe and Dale deserved that moment. They’ve been great players and given a huge amount to the club over the last 10 or 11 years.

“They got applause from all the people that were there and they deserved that recognition.

“To be able to walk off with them having played with them for so long was a nice moment.”

Formartine United 6-1 Rothes

Formartine United breezed to an emphatic victory at North Lodge Park in a game spoiled as a spectacle by the strong winds.

On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid was the man of the match with a quick-fire first-half hat-trick.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “In the first half the wind wasn’t too bad but it really picked up in the second half.

“I was delighted with some of our play and our passing was excellent. To score six goals is very pleasing.

“We lost Julian Wade in the warm-up but Scott Lisle came in and made a difference. He deserved his chance and took it by scoring two goals.”

It took Formartine only three minutes to open the scoring, Reid getting on the end of a left wing cross to nod the ball past Sean McCarthy.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 when Reid went down on the box under a challenge from Bruce Milne, and Dundee-based referee Abbie Hendry, on her Highland League debut, pointed to the penalty spot. Reid took the spot-kick himself and sent McCarthy the wrong way.

Reid completed a first half hat-trick in the 24th minute when he was again unmarked to guide the ball home from eight yards.

Six minutes from the break Rothes pulled a goal back when an incredible, wind-assisted free kick from skipper Milne found the back of the net from all of 50 yards out.

United restored their three-goal advantage in the 52nd minute with the help of a wicked bobble which deceived Milne and Scott Lisle ran on to ram the ball home from 10 yards.

It was 5-1 in the 62nd minute when Graeme Rodger sent a ferocious strike into the corner of the net and a minute later Lisle added another from close-range.

Rothes manager Richard Hastings said: “It was a frustrating day as once again individual mistakes have cost us.

“When you look at the squad we’ve got, we know we have boys who will move on and naturally we’ll also have to add some fresh bodies. It’s been a tough period but we now need to look forward.”

Wick Academy 2-0 Keith

The fierce wind proved to be a real spoiler in making this game a spectacle for the fans, especially in the first half when conditions made it impossible to play any good football.

However, Wick capitalised in the latter stages of the second half to seal an important win that took them to within a point of visitors Keith with a game in hand.

Wick manager Gary Manson said “If I’d been a fan in that first half I’d have been asking for my money back as the wind was a real spoiler.

“The best players in the world wouldn’t have been able to put on a spectacle.

“Fair play to the boys in difficult conditions, can’t fault them really.

“The second half got a bit easier and we took advantage. Gordy (McNab) took his goal well and Mark (Macgregor) capitalised on a mistake to finish the game off.”

Keith were trying to get back on the winning trail after seeing their 10 game unbeaten run come to an end a few days earlier against title challengers Buckie Thistle.

Five minutes from the break Wick goalkeeper Graeme Williamson kept out a net-bound James Brownie drive up the Harmsworth slope.

Then seconds before half-time, a hefty wind-assisted kick out from Maroons goalkeeper Craig Reid almost caught out his fellow goalie Williamson who stretched to tip the ball over the bar.

Although the wind dropped in the second half, it looked more and more like a stalemate, but with 16 minutes remaining McNab made space for himself to wheel and fire home a low drive.

Keith’s away day misery was compounded in the final minute when a rare Lewis Coull error saw Macgregor pounce to slot home from eight yards.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said “The game was spoiled by the conditions but we didn’t capitalise and use the wind in the first half, we didn’t have enough shots on goal.

“We didn’t show any good attacking intent, just not good enough on the day. Yet, I couldn’t see anybody scoring to be honest, but fair play to Wick, they got the job done.”

Huntly 0-0 Nairn County

Huntly and Nairn County fought out a goal-less draw at Christie Park as both sides’ season came to a close.

The result stretched Huntly’s unbeaten run at home to six games but manager Colin Charlesworth felt his side should have taken all three points.

He said: “We created some good chances and we handled the conditions well but some of the chances we missed were gilt-edged. That’s the difference between finishing where we are and breaking into the top six.

“Defensively we were really solid which gives the attacking players a platform to build on. We made some good chances with some good play and movement, we just need that final killer edge.”

It was the final match in charge for Nairn manager Steven Mackay who felt a draw was a fair outcome.

🟡 FULL TIME ⚫️ A heated game draws to an end without a goal. Fraser Dingwall shown a second yellow in injury time for trying to re-enter the field of play after receiving treatment for a bloody nose. pic.twitter.com/mauhjtqdSI — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) April 13, 2024

He said: “It was a pretty even game with both teams trying to win the game late on.

“If you look back at the chances, Huntly probably had the better of them but we should have had a stonewall penalty in the second half when Harry Hennem was brought down but for whatever reason we didn’t get it.

“A draw was fair and you can’t fault the effort of players with the wind and a bobbly pitch. There was plenty of endeavour from both sides and it got a bit tasty which is good.”

The woodwork denied Huntly in the 22nd minute. A James Connelly free kick into the opposition areas was punched away by Dylan MacLean as far as Ryan Sewell whose effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

Huntly struck the woodwork for a second time when a Sewell free kick hit the post.

The best chance of the game for Nairn saw Aaron Nicolson one on one with Fraser Hobday but the Huntly goalkeeper made a crucial block.

Nairn felt they should have had a penalty when Hennem went down while Huntly were denied a breakthrough when Dylan MacLean tipped over a Robbie Foster shot.

Nairn captain Fraser Dingwall picked up a caution in the 87th minute and with the game a minute into additional time, he picked up a second booking after for re-entering the pitch without permission from referee Owen Lawrence after receiving treatment.

Lossiemouth 0-0 Turriff United

Lossiemouth and Turriff United played out a scoreless draw with both managers agreeing a point each was the correct result.

Lossie had the two best chances of the game but retiring keeper David Dey produced superb stops to deny Jared Kennedy and Ross Morrison.

The visitors’ best opportunity came from a Ewen Clark shot from 10 yards that Cameron Farquhar pushed round the post in the second half.

Turriff manager Warren Cummings said: “It wasn’t a pretty game to watch but I think we deserved our clean sheet and to be honest they also deserved theirs.

“David Dey did well to help us achieve that but it wasn’t one for the purists with the wind being a huge handicap while the pitch was also quite fiery. We take the point and move onto our last two games to try to finish the season strongly.”

Lossie manager Frank McGettrick said: “Overall it was probably the right result. Either of us could have scraped a 1-0 but it was a poor game of football to be honest due to the strong swirling wind.

“It was game of battling and working hard and we did have the two best chances but their keeper denied us so to be honest a draw was the right result.”

Inverurie Locos 1-0 Clachnacuddin

There was an end of season feel to the proceedings as hosts Inverurie Locos came out on top against Clach for the second time in four days.

A close-range header from Jay Halliday in 34 minutes was all that separated the sides on another blustery day.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “The wind was with us in the first half and we should have scored more.

“We need to be angrier in front of goal. I thought we controlled the second half, playing well into the wind and it’s pleasing to get a clean sheet.

“The downside was the early shoulder injury picked up by Sam Robertson who had to be substituted. It looked a sore one, he had a bad landing on a dry pitch.”

Locos used the opportunity to blood two players from their under-18 team late on, defender Kyle Simpson, son of Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson, and forward Kacper Bednarowski.

81' Kyle Simpson and Kacper Bednarowski make their first team debuts, replacing Greg Mitchell and Cole Anderson pic.twitter.com/wnpAOhbGwP — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) April 13, 2024

Clach manager Conor Gethins said: “My players work hard but not hard enough to get into certain positions.

“We’ll go away in the summer and have a rethink.

“It’s not acceptable to myself and my coaching staff because we don’t just turn up, accept a defeat and think it’s fine.

“Although we stopped Locos playing the way they wanted from the start, they just played differently. They got their goal, could have had a few more before half time while we never threatened.

“We’re not here to float, we’re here to push. We’ll have five or six players coming in, every one of them experienced and every one wants to play.

“We set a challenge to the players in this squad to prove they want to be alongside them next season.”

Read the reaction from Brechin City’s victory against Forres Mechanics by clicking the link below.