‘Harry Potter Express’ Jacobite steam train breaks down on first day of relaunch

The “Harry Potter Express” Jacobite steam train has broken down on its first day since making its return, resulting in rail network issues.

In a tweet, ScotRail posted: “We have been informed there is a broken down charter train near to Glenfinnan.

“As a result, we’re unable to run trains between Fort William and Mallaig.”

Run by West Coast Railways (WCR), the iconic steam train starts off at Fort William and takes in the famous Glenfinnan viaduct and Arisaig, before reaching Mallaig on the West Highland Line.

Last month, the heritage rail operator stopped its service as it waited for an exemption for its “slam doors”, which were deemed not safe by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Today was the first day since WCR introduced its fleet of carriages with central locking doors on the locomotive after being forced to cancel services in March.

Slightly shorter than regular, it has a reduced first-class capacity and will travel without the Harry Potter coach.

‘Highlight of the Jacobite experience’

As well as this, it will run with a reduced capacity, with a morning service running instead of the usual twice a day.

WCR said the new carriages will only be used until it can secure an exemption from ORR and the Department for Transport to use the traditional Mark I and II Jacobite carriages, which they say is a “highlight of the Jacobite experience” for customers.

Speaking to The P&J, Sarah Wood, 39, from Sussex said: “What a disaster of a day for me. I’ve got all the way from Brighton and now we are stuck

WCR has been approached for comment.