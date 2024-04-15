‘Harry Potter Express’ Jacobite steam train breaks down on first day of relaunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Harry Potter Express’ Jacobite steam train breaks down on first day of relaunch

Trains between Fort William and Mallaig have been cancelled as a result.

By Chris Cromar & Louise Glen
Jacobite Express steam train.
The famous locomotive has broken down. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The “Harry Potter Express” Jacobite steam train has broken down on its first day since making its return, resulting in rail network issues.

In a tweet, ScotRail posted: “We have been informed there is a broken down charter train near to Glenfinnan.

“As a result, we’re unable to run trains between Fort William and Mallaig.”

Run by West Coast Railways (WCR), the iconic steam train starts off at Fort William and takes in the famous Glenfinnan viaduct and Arisaig, before reaching Mallaig on the West Highland Line.

Fort William Railway Station.
Trains between Fort William and Mallaig have been affected. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Last month, the heritage rail operator stopped its service as it waited for an exemption for its “slam doors”, which were deemed not safe by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Today was the first day since WCR introduced its fleet of carriages with central locking doors on the locomotive after being forced to cancel services in March.

Slightly shorter than regular, it has a reduced first-class capacity and will travel without the Harry Potter coach.

‘Highlight of the Jacobite experience’

As well as this, it will run with a reduced capacity, with a morning service running instead of the usual twice a day.

WCR said the new carriages will only be used until it can secure an exemption from ORR and the Department for Transport to use the traditional Mark I and II Jacobite carriages, which they say is a “highlight of the Jacobite experience” for customers.

ScoRail train delays.
Trains between Fort William and Mallaig are unable to run. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The P&J, Sarah Wood, 39, from Sussex said: “What a disaster of a day for me. I’ve got all the way from Brighton and now we are stuck

WCR has been approached for comment.

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut

