Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Peter Leven will help him make a smooth transition into Scottish football

Leven will join the Dons from Elfsborg in June with interim boss Leven staying on as part of the coaching team.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: Shutterstock.

Incoming Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes Peter Leven will be a major asset in helping him make a smooth transition into Scottish football.

Thelin, along with his assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, will join the Dons from Swedish side Elfsborg in June.

Dons interim boss Leven will remain at the helm for the rest of the season, starting with this Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Leven will then become part of Thelin’s staff, working as an assistant first team coach.

Thelin said: “I think Peter will help me a lot.

“He knows the league – the players and the clubs.

“It will be a really good opportunity for us to have him as part of the staff.

“It is a perfect mix.

“In Sweden, we tend to have coaches who have been at the club before and we try to mix this and get as much togetherness and information as possible.

“I think it’s always good when you go to a new environment to bring some staff. Aberdeen also have really good staff so we can mix our experiences and work together.

“It is also going to be easier because we will have a short pre-season to get out our message across quickly.

“We will also bring some parts from the Aberdeen staff, they already have that identity, and try to mix these parts.

“It is good to have people who worked there before but also to add new people to the group.

“A mix is always the best.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin will be in the Dons dugout next season. Image: Alamy Live News. 

Developing players will be key

Thelin has forged a strong reputation for developing players at Elfsborg and selling them on for a healthy profit – a process he aims to continue at Pittodrie.

But the 46-year-old, who is joining the Dons on a three-year deal, hopes any players who are eventually sold on can first enjoy success with Aberdeen.

He told Red TV: “I think it is important to also keep the DNA and identity of Aberdeen.

“Hopefully during this journey the players can give a lot of success to the club before they move on.

“It is always nice to see people grow. Players are like humans, they have to grow and take a step.

“They will give a lot to Aberdeen and then may move on.

“That is a good pathway. We focus on Aberdeen and if they do well then it will be one step on the journey to other things.

“If we mix this with players who have been at Aberdeen for a longer time and this balance is really important.”

Elfsborg have announced that Aalborg boss Oscar Hiljemark will succeed Thelin, who hopes to make the transitional period at both clubs as smooth as possible.

In the meantime, Thelin says he will be keeping a close eye on Aberdeen’s form over the final few weeks of the Scottish season.

He added: “For sure, I’ll be following the results and I’ll wish them all my luck.

“I feel it is going to go really well for Aberdeen now as Peter is doing an amazing job as are the players and all the staff around the team.

“Let’s do that together and we’ll meet each other in the summer.

“For me, how you start things and end things is really important.

“I really wanted to give respect to Elfsborg with the way I end this part of my career here in a good way and give Oscar (Hiljemark) and the Elfsborg players continuity.

“Then I will fully focus on Aberdeen.”

