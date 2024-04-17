Inverness roadworks: Businesses fear the impact of one-month Greig Street closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness roadworks: Businesses fear the impact of one-month Greig Street closure

Some owners fear customers will be turned away from their street, while one says the work "needs to be done".

By Bailey Moreton
Greig Street business could see a drop over the next month as part of the road shuts down due to roadworks. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson
Greig Street business could see a drop over the next month as part of the road shuts down due to roadworks. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Businesses situated on Greig Street in Inverness say they are bracing for roadworks which ‘may turn customers away’.

The busy street will be closed between its junction with Huntly Street and the junction with King Street from 6am on Monday, April 22, until 6pm on Saturday, May 18.

The closure will allow Scottish Water to put in a manhole and carry out pipe connection works.

There has been disruption in the area for weeks, with work on nearby Duncraig Street and King Street.

Ahead of the closure, some business owners in the area told The Press and Journal they are worried about the impact.

‘Greig Street roadworks could turn away tourists’

Raj Singh, who owns Greig Street Pharmacy on the corner of Greig St and King St, said it has been quieter in recent weeks.

Greig Street is lined with B&B’s meaning tourists often come in for toiletries, but the 51-year-old says the roadworks may be diverting some foot traffic away.

Greig Street Pharmacy owner Raj Singh said it’s been quieter in recent weeks. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Further down the road, antique shop owner Moira Meldrum is also worried about tourists being turned away.

While the portion of Greig Street in front of The Merchant is not closed, Moira Meldrum said foot traffic will likely be turned away.

She said: “If tourists see the road shut they’ll not come up this way, so we’re losing out on potential customers.

“It’s getting to that season, we’re starting to get some people off the ships.”

The pair said signs telling people businesses are still open during the roadworks would be helpful.

Moira Meldrum worries about the impacts the roadworks will have as tourism season arrives. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Work ‘needs to be done’ to fix smell

Across the road from the pharmacy, Robert McKendrick who owns the Inverness Computer Centre said he “welcomed the work” being carried out.

He said he had smelt an “odour” at times coming from the pipes in the area.

Back in February, Scottish Water found “a further issue with a section of sewer” on King Street while working on Duncraig Street.

This led to the closure of King Street between Duncraig and Greig, in front of St. Joseph’s RC Primary School.

Despite the extra disruption, Mr McKendrick said: “It needs to be done and we’re looking forward to it being completed.”

Part of Greig Street is set to be closed starting next week. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson

Mr McKendrick does worry about parking for his customers though, saying he hopes parking enforcement would take a “sympathetic view” over the coming weeks.

Speaking in February, project manager Thomas Hannan said the roadworks should benefit locals for years to come.

He said: “We recognise that, while essential, these works will cause some significant disruption for residents in the area, as well as for families with children attending St Joseph’s Primary, for which we would like to apologise.”

The utilities provider was running tours of its worksite with students from St. Joseph’s on Wednesday.

More details about the roadworks can be found here.

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois reveals Harry Potter rail line experience

More from Highlands & Islands

Luke Stoltman said his newborn son Koa gave him the energy he needed to win Europe's Strongest Man. Image supplied by Luke Stoltman
‘I did it for him’: Luke Stoltman says newborn son inspired his fight to…
Cradlehall Care Home
Damning report lays bare why Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness was shut down
The former American Golf showroom on Harbour Road, Inverness.
Shepherd seeking new tenant for former American Golf showroom in Inverness
Lachlan Robertson died afer falling overboard. His case will be heard in Mallaig.
Courts to probe death of Mallaig fisherman Lachlan Robertson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Death of 39-year-old woman in Drumnadrochit 'not suspicious'
Marchers from the Apprentice Boys of Derry have appeared in Inverness several times since 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Skye hospital protest saved after facing the axe because of Inverness loyalist march clash
22 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin Citry FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie - Cohen Ramsay CREDIT - Jasperimage
Highland League footballer banned from the roads for drink-driving
GlenWyvis whisky.
Highland distillery aims to raise £2.5 million in fresh crowdfunding round
Francis Bourgeois in Mallaig.
Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois reveals Harry Potter rail line experience
The town's Co-op will be replaced by Greens. Image: Google Maps.
Greens to take over Braemar Co-op as staff wanted for latest branch

Conversation