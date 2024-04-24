Four destinations that Sumburgh Airport could (and should) fly to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four destinations that Sumburgh Airport could (and should) fly to

Shetland's biggest airport is the seventh busiest in Scotland.

By Chris Cromar
Sumburgh Airport.
Sumburgh Airport is located on the southern tip of mainland Shetland.

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland has scheduled destinations to Orkney, mainland Scotland and London – but where else should the hub fly to?

Owned by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial), Sumburgh’s seven scheduled flights – all with Loganair – connects Shetland with:

  • Aberdeen
  • Dundee
  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • Inverness
  • Kirkwall
  • London Heathrow (via Dundee)

Sumburgh also has direct seasonal flights to Bergen in Norway – via Edinburgh – with Loganair.

Loganair aircraft.
Loganair is the only airline currently flying to and from Sumburgh. Image: Loganair.

Located on mainland Shetland’s southern tip, data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shows that just under 250,000 passengers used the airport in 2023.

This figure makes it the seventh busiest airport in Scotland – after Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow Prestwick – and the third busiest in the north of the country.

Based on figures from 2022, the most popular destination from the Shetland hub is Aberdeen, which saw a total 92,842 passengers.

Sumburgh Airport from above.
Will new airlines be flying into Sumburgh soon? Image: 3×1.

Rounding up the top three was Edinburgh and Glasgow, which had 35,830 and 21,468 passengers respectively.

Surprisingly, flights to Kirkwall in Shetland’s Northern Isle neighbour Orkney attracted more passengers (8,967) than the one to the Highland capital Inverness (7,972).

Here’s our top-four list of destinations that could prove successful if you could fly direct from Sumburgh Airport.

Faroe Islands

Eysturoyartunnil.
Eysturoyartunnil is the world’s first underwater roundabout. Image: Norconsult.

To the north-west of Shetland in the North Atlantic Ocean lies the Faroe Islands archipelago, who many Shetlanders look on with envy due to their level of autonomy and network of island connecting road tunnels, including three subsea ones.

The most famous one is Eysturoyartunnil, which opened in 2020 and contains the world’s first underwater roundabout at 72 metres below sea level.

There is much to explore in this autonomous territory, including the capital Torshavn – where grass roofs can be seen at the historic Tinganes – as well as majestic cliffs and coastlines.

An Atlantic Airways flight used to connect Sumburgh and Vagar, but no longer does.

Manchester

Old Trafford, Manchester.
Manchester United play their home matches at Old Trafford.

Manchester – or “Madchester” due to the music and cultural scene that developed in the late 1980s – is considered by many to be the UK’s second city and has even been described as the “London of the North”.

Although the Madchester days are behind it and the famous Hacienda nightclub is no longer, the home of Oasis has reinvented itself this century, with nearby Salford Quays being home to MediaCity UK.

Who can forget, it is also plays host to football powerhouses Manchester City and Manchester United – the latter who play at the world famous Old Trafford – and for shoppers there is the Trafford Centre.

Oslo

Oslo, Norway.
Oslo is a dynamic city.

Shetland is proud of its Norse heritage and the annual Up Helly Aa that takes place each January is testament to this. Shetland – along with Orkney – remained a Norwegian possession until 1471.

What better way to celebrate these links by having a direct flight to Norway’s capital Oslo? The global city has lots for visitors to see, including the Royal Palace and the famous street Karl Johans Gate, as well as the 75-mile Oslofjord inlet.

As well as giving Shetlanders the chance to visit Oslo and boost visitor numbers to Shetland, Gardermoen Airport could be used for people connecting flights, with destinations including Bangkok, Dubai, Miami and Seoul.

Reykjavik

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland
The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions. Image: Shutterstock.

The Icelandic capital Reykjavik is probably the most ambitious of the destinations included, but why not?

Famous for its colourful old town and architecture, the world’s northernmost capital is also famous for its proximity to volcanoes.

Hot springs are an attraction too, which brings us to geothermal spas, with Blue Lagoon being one of Iceland’s most visited attractions.

A direct flight would open up a new destination to the whole north of Scotland, as only Edinburgh and Glasgow have direct Scottish flights there.

Also, due to its location, Keflavik Airport is great for connecting to North America and has flights to cities including New York, Seattle and Toronto.

Seattle.
Sumburgh to Seattle via Reykjavík? Image: Michael Weber/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

If any of these destinations were implemented, then it would not only benefit tourism in Shetland, but would also allow Shetlanders to fly to – and connect to – more destinations from the archipelago’s main airport.

Also, it would allow Sumburgh Airport to position itself as a major airport within the north of Scotland, which would only benefit the Shetland economy.

Sumburgh Airport – working ‘closely with airlines’

A spokesman for HIAL said: “Sumburgh Airport works closely with airlines to identify, maintain and develop routes that provide sustainable connectivity from Shetland.

“Currently, passengers flying from Sumburgh can connect with international destinations through connecting hubs, including via Inverness, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Conversation