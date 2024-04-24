Brora Rangers edge past Wick Academy to seal sixth spot in Highland League

Brora Rangers secured sixth spot in the Highland League after their 1-0 win against derby rivals Wick Academy moved them two points clear of Huntly.

In what was the penultimate fixture for both teams, Colin Williamson’s header earned Brora a narrow victory, maintaining their unbeaten league run in this fixture since December 2012.

The Cattachs, playing their final few games in Golspie due to a troublesome Dudgeon Park, had player-boss Ally MacDonald sitting out, one of their three changes.

From the team which lost 2-1 to league runners-up Brechin City at the weekend, Alex Cooper dropped to the bench, with Josh Meekings suspended. Into the starting 11 came Mark Nicolson, Millar Gamble and Gregor MacDonald.

Wick came into this derby on the back of a 1-1 home draw against Banks o’ Dee and player-boss Gary Manson made two changes to his line-up, with Robert McLean and Kyle Henderson replacing Brandon Sinclair and Owen Rendall as starters.

Brora had not won a league match since beating Clachnacuddin 1-0 on March 20, but they had lost against champions Buckie twice, Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City amid their challenging, thick and fast schedule.

As well as the points, the sides were playing for the Sheena Manson Memorial Trophy, in memory of former long-serving Brora committee member and hard-working volunteer.

These north rivals drew 0-0 when they met at Harmsworth Park at the end of February, but there was an expectation around the ground of goals in this one.

The first chance fell to Wick’s Ross Gunn as his rifled drive was held by goalkeeper Logan Ross.

At the other end, Kyle MacLeod flashed a header just wide of the left post when he connected with Dale Gillespie’s corner.

A head knock for MacLeod moments later saw him replaced by Paul Brindle.

Tackles were flying in all over the place, but referee Billy Baxter in his final game of 25-year career, was keeping a close eye on it all.

The teams were largely cancelling one another out in an even first half and Jack Halliday’s free-kick, which he won when felled by Colin Williamson, blasted off the Brora wall as time ticked towards half-time.

The downpours added to the chills at the start of the second half and Wick were on the front foot.

However, Academy keeper Graeme Williamson came to their aid twice in swift succession.

On 55 minutes, he pushed away an Ali Sutherland shot from inside the box then clutched a Gregor MacDonald header.

Nine minutes later, Brora’s pressure paid off when Williamson pounced with a header to crash home an inch-perfect delivery from Tony Dingwall.

🔴 1 – 0 ⚫️ 64’ GOOOOOOALLLLL Tony whips in a ball to the backpost which is headed back across and Coll is there to head over the line pic.twitter.com/YJxApvY7cz — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 24, 2024

Wick pushed for a leveller, with Gunn again denied by Ross, but they could not find their way through.

Brora round off their campaign on Saturday against Turriff United, also at King George V Park, while Wick travel to Keith.