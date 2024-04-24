Brora Rangers edge past Wick Academy to seal sixth spot in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers edge past Wick Academy to seal sixth spot in Highland League

Colin Williamson's header seals win for the Cattachs in derby in the rain in Golspie.

By Paul Chalk
Brora's Tony Dingwall goes on the run. Image: Jasperimage
Brora's Tony Dingwall goes on the run. Image: Jasperimage

Brora Rangers secured sixth spot in the Highland League after their 1-0 win against derby rivals Wick Academy moved them two points clear of Huntly.

In what was the penultimate fixture for both teams, Colin Williamson’s header earned Brora a narrow victory, maintaining their unbeaten league run in this fixture since December 2012.

The Cattachs, playing their final few games in Golspie due to a troublesome Dudgeon Park, had player-boss Ally MacDonald sitting out, one of their three changes.

From the team which lost 2-1 to league runners-up Brechin City at the weekend, Alex Cooper dropped to the bench, with Josh Meekings suspended. Into the starting 11 came Mark Nicolson, Millar Gamble and Gregor MacDonald.

Wick came into this derby on the back of a 1-1 home draw against Banks o’ Dee and player-boss Gary Manson made two changes to his line-up, with Robert McLean and Kyle Henderson replacing Brandon Sinclair and Owen Rendall as starters.

Brora’s match-winner Colin Williamson. Image: Jasperimage

Brora had not won a league match since beating Clachnacuddin 1-0 on March 20, but they had lost against champions Buckie twice, Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City amid their challenging, thick and fast schedule.

As well as the points, the sides were playing for the Sheena Manson Memorial Trophy, in memory of former long-serving Brora committee member and hard-working volunteer.

These north rivals drew 0-0 when they met at Harmsworth Park at the end of February, but there was an expectation around the ground of goals in this one.

The first chance fell to Wick’s Ross Gunn as his rifled drive was held by goalkeeper Logan Ross.

At the other end, Kyle MacLeod flashed a header just wide of the left post when he connected with Dale Gillespie’s corner.

A head knock for MacLeod moments later saw him replaced by Paul Brindle.

Tackles were flying in all over the place, but referee Billy Baxter in his final game of 25-year career, was keeping a close eye on it all.

The final match for referee Billy Baxter. Image:  Jasperimage

The teams were largely cancelling one another out in an even first half and Jack Halliday’s free-kick, which he won when felled by Colin Williamson, blasted off the Brora wall as time ticked towards half-time.

The downpours added to the chills at the start of the second half and Wick were on the front foot.

However, Academy keeper Graeme Williamson came to their aid twice in swift succession.

On 55 minutes, he pushed away an Ali Sutherland shot from inside the box then clutched a Gregor MacDonald header.

Nine minutes later, Brora’s pressure paid off when Williamson pounced with a header to crash home an inch-perfect delivery from Tony Dingwall.

Wick pushed for a leveller, with Gunn again denied by Ross, but they could not find their way through.

Brora round off their campaign on Saturday against Turriff United, also at King George V Park, while Wick travel to Keith.

More from Highland League

Highland League Weekly EXTRA brings you highlights of Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle Aberdeenshire Cup final…
Brora Rangers' Paul Brindle, left, and Wick Academy's Jack Halliday, right, ahead of Brora Rangers v Wick Academy in the Breedon Highland League on April 24 2024.
Paul Brindle and Jack Halliday aim to sign off with derby win as Brora…
Clachnacuddin celebrate winning the 2003-2004 Highland League title. Image: DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin's last Highland League title success remembered 20 years on
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0047972 - Callum Law 23rd April 2024 Pictures from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos. The Locos squad with the Aberdeenshire Cup trophy Full time Time Inverurie win on penalties Pictures by JASON HEDGES
EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Zack Ellis wants first Inverurie Locos triumph to spark successful…
Grady McGrath in action for Brechin
Grady McGrath looks set to depart Brechin with SPFL clubs interested
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Frank McGettrick thankful for Lossiemouth opportunity after stepping down - with Coasters set to…
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray, left, and Inverurie Locos' Greg Mitchell, right, with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup trophy. Buckie face Inverurie at in the Aberdeenshire Cup final on April 23 2024 at Keith's Kynoch Park. Graphic created on April 22 2024.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final: Your ultimate preview as Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047836 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh FC v Strathspey Thistle Last game of the season title showdown. Pictured is Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie after his last match with his son Hudson. Saturday 20th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I’m so happy with the experiences I’ve had' - Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie reflects on…
Highland League Weekly brings you action from the climax of the 2023/24 Breedon Highland League title race.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special - Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and…
CR0046569 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Pictured is Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Celtic. Friday 12th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Title triumph extra special for Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar