‘Truly stunning’ Kingussie guest house for sale as owners head for retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Truly stunning’ Kingussie guest house for sale as owners head for retirement

Sutherland's has "huge potential" as a business or family home.

By Louise Glen
Raymond and Ruby Sutherland are aiming for retirement. Image: Sandy McCook, Inverness
Raymond and Ruby Sutherland are aiming for retirement. Image: Sandy McCook, Inverness

A guest house in the heart of Kingussie has been put on the market as its owners aim for retirement.

Raymond and Ruby Sutherland turned a family home into a boutique guest house in 2013, which has developed a superb reputation over the past decade.

Raymond, a former chef, says the couple are not planning to move far.

In fact, they have bought a plot in a neighbouring village and want to remain in the area.

Sutherlands Guest House in Kingussie is for sale.
Sutherland’s Guest House in Kingussie. Image: CCL.

Raymond told The Press and Journal: “We are at retiring age and it is time to pass on Sutherland’s to its next owner.

“The house has huge potential. We turned it into a guest house in 2013 when we bought it, but the house could quite easily be a family home with room for grandparents and other extended family.

The Sutherlands Guest House in Kingussie is for sale.
Sutherland’s Guest House in Kingussie. Image: CCL.

“As I was a trained chef we used to offer evening meals, as well as breakfast.

“When Covid came we stopped doing evening meals, but they could easily be restarted with a new owner.

“There is lots of potential.”

‘It’s been a nice life but it’s time to move on’

Raymond says bookings and forward bookings at the hotel are healthy.

He continued: “It has been a nice life really. We have three months each year to recharge for the following season.

“It is a great house and it will be a great guest house, or family home.”

One of the incredible en-suite bathrooms. Image: CCL
The Sutherlands Guest House in Kingussie is for sale.
There is a sizeable kitchen, suitable for preparing meals. Image: CCL.

The property at Old Distillery Road boasts five “luxurious” en-suite bedrooms, a double garage and private owner accommodation.

It was built in 2007 and has views over Kingussie, Ruthven Barracks, Strathspey, and the Cairngorms.

Estate agent, CCL Property, describe it as a “truly stunning” house set “in the heart of the spectacular Scottish Highlands”.

The Sutherlands Guest House in Kingussie is for sale.
There is a large dining room. Image: CCL.
The Sutherlands Guest House in Kingussie is for sale.
The bedrooms have been designed for luxury. Image: CCL.

They add: “The business trades well, and prospective owners could commence immediate trading, building upon an already successful model.

“This property would also be a beautiful family home. Viewing is essential to truly appreciate the ambience, the quality of the furnishings and scale of the room sizes that make Sutherland’s Guest House truly unique.”

The house is on the market for offers in excess of £675,000. 

The Sutherlands Guest House in Kingussie is for sale.
The living room is a place of perfection. Image: CCL.

More from Highlands & Islands

cyclists Etape Loch Ness
All road closures for the Etape Loch Ness this weekend
Dimples Munsayac
'This is the best view in the world': International hotel manager takes on reopened…
Former council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Inverness and Orkney
Drivers are being urged to use an alternative route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Person taken to hospital after one-car crash on A86 near Newtonmore
Actor jamie Dornan.
Local actors wanted for new Jamie Dornan Netflix series filming on Isle of Mull
The hole in the pavement on Oban's Esplanade.
Swimmer dodges pavement hole plunge on Oban's Esplanade
Fort William protest for Belford Hospital
Back the Belford Build: What comes next for Fort William's hospital?
Sumburgh Airport.
Four destinations that Sumburgh Airport could (and should) fly to
Kinlochfollart is a nine-bedroom Skye mansion for sale for £725,000. Image: Galbraith
Nine-bedroom Skye mansion on the shores of Loch Dunvegan for sale
Oban barworker saves the life of a customer. Pictures is Lucy Anderson and The Lorne bar.
'He was panicked and blue in the face': Oban bar worker saves man's life…