‘Truly stunning’ Kingussie guest house for sale as owners head for retirement

A guest house in the heart of Kingussie has been put on the market as its owners aim for retirement.

Raymond and Ruby Sutherland turned a family home into a boutique guest house in 2013, which has developed a superb reputation over the past decade.

Raymond, a former chef, says the couple are not planning to move far.

In fact, they have bought a plot in a neighbouring village and want to remain in the area.

Raymond told The Press and Journal: “We are at retiring age and it is time to pass on Sutherland’s to its next owner.

“The house has huge potential. We turned it into a guest house in 2013 when we bought it, but the house could quite easily be a family home with room for grandparents and other extended family.

“As I was a trained chef we used to offer evening meals, as well as breakfast.

“When Covid came we stopped doing evening meals, but they could easily be restarted with a new owner.

“There is lots of potential.”

‘It’s been a nice life but it’s time to move on’

Raymond says bookings and forward bookings at the hotel are healthy.

He continued: “It has been a nice life really. We have three months each year to recharge for the following season.

“It is a great house and it will be a great guest house, or family home.”

The property at Old Distillery Road boasts five “luxurious” en-suite bedrooms, a double garage and private owner accommodation.

It was built in 2007 and has views over Kingussie, Ruthven Barracks, Strathspey, and the Cairngorms.

Estate agent, CCL Property, describe it as a “truly stunning” house set “in the heart of the spectacular Scottish Highlands”.

They add: “The business trades well, and prospective owners could commence immediate trading, building upon an already successful model.

“This property would also be a beautiful family home. Viewing is essential to truly appreciate the ambience, the quality of the furnishings and scale of the room sizes that make Sutherland’s Guest House truly unique.”

The house is on the market for offers in excess of £675,000.