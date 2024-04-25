North East Green Maggie Chapman vents over SNP betrayal as Humza Yousaf’s future hangs in balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North East Green Maggie Chapman vents over SNP betrayal as Humza Yousaf’s future hangs in balance

The Greens will go against the SNP leader in a no confidence vote - leaving the first minister's future in the hands of Alex Salmond's Alba Party.

By Justin Bowie
North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman
North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman.

Humza Yousaf’s political future is hanging in the balance as the Scottish Greens confirmed they will back a vote of no confidence against him.

The first minister will be left relying on the backing of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, and every SNP MSP, after he ditched Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater from his government.

The Greens said Mr Yousaf had “burned his bridges” and abandoned key promises he made when he became SNP leader.

North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman will join her colleagues when the no confidence vote is held against the first minister next week, teaming up with the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems.

‘Angry and saddened’

She told The Press and Journal: “There is a lot of anger amongst members – dare I say of both the Scottish Greens and the SNP.

“I am angry and saddened that it seems that the first minister has been captured by conservative and anti-progressive elements in his party.

“I cannot, in clear conscience, support this lurch to the right.

“I want to see communities in the North East supported to make decisions about how their local economies work.”

Humza Yousaf’s future as first minister is in doubt. Image: PA.

Ms Chapman fears key policies promoted by the Greens as part of their deal with the SNP will now be ditched.

Speaking to journalists, Green leaders Mr Harvie and Ms Slater denied voting against the first minister was a bid for revenge.

The power-sharing deal between the two parties often proved controversial in the north and north-east, especially over energy policy.

The government faced backlash over policies backed by the Greens seen as divisive in rural areas such as plans for highly protected marine areas which would restrict fishing.

On Thursday, the first minister said he would stand by a climate review into dualling the A96 despite sacking his two Green ministers.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater outside Bute House, Edinburgh. Image: PA.

The Greens voting against Mr Yousaf means 64 MSPs are expected to support the no confidence motion against him, if they are all available.

The SNP has 63 seats in Holyrood, meaning the deciding vote could come down to Alba’s Ash Regan.

She previously served as a Scottish Government minister under Nicola Sturgeon and only defected to Mr Salmond’s party last October.

Ms Regan is yet to confirm how she will vote, and has instead written to the first minister with key demands over independence and women’s rights.

Alba MSP Ash Regan. Image: DC Thomson.

If she backs Mr Yousaf, he would survive the confidence vote since there would not be a majority against him.

Former SNP chief Mr Salmond said the current first minister would have to give a “very favourable answer” to win her support.

The first minister would not be forced to automatically resign should he fail to win the crunch parliamentary vote.

