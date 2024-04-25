North East Green Maggie Chapman vents over SNP betrayal as Humza Yousaf’s future hangs in balance

Humza Yousaf’s political future is hanging in the balance as the Scottish Greens confirmed they will back a vote of no confidence against him.

The first minister will be left relying on the backing of Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, and every SNP MSP, after he ditched Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater from his government.

The Greens said Mr Yousaf had “burned his bridges” and abandoned key promises he made when he became SNP leader.

North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman will join her colleagues when the no confidence vote is held against the first minister next week, teaming up with the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems.

‘Angry and saddened’

She told The Press and Journal: “There is a lot of anger amongst members – dare I say of both the Scottish Greens and the SNP.

“I am angry and saddened that it seems that the first minister has been captured by conservative and anti-progressive elements in his party.

“I cannot, in clear conscience, support this lurch to the right.

“I want to see communities in the North East supported to make decisions about how their local economies work.”

Ms Chapman fears key policies promoted by the Greens as part of their deal with the SNP will now be ditched.

Speaking to journalists, Green leaders Mr Harvie and Ms Slater denied voting against the first minister was a bid for revenge.

The power-sharing deal between the two parties often proved controversial in the north and north-east, especially over energy policy.

The government faced backlash over policies backed by the Greens seen as divisive in rural areas such as plans for highly protected marine areas which would restrict fishing.

On Thursday, the first minister said he would stand by a climate review into dualling the A96 despite sacking his two Green ministers.

The Greens voting against Mr Yousaf means 64 MSPs are expected to support the no confidence motion against him, if they are all available.

The SNP has 63 seats in Holyrood, meaning the deciding vote could come down to Alba’s Ash Regan.

She previously served as a Scottish Government minister under Nicola Sturgeon and only defected to Mr Salmond’s party last October.

Ms Regan is yet to confirm how she will vote, and has instead written to the first minister with key demands over independence and women’s rights.

If she backs Mr Yousaf, he would survive the confidence vote since there would not be a majority against him.

Former SNP chief Mr Salmond said the current first minister would have to give a “very favourable answer” to win her support.

The first minister would not be forced to automatically resign should he fail to win the crunch parliamentary vote.

