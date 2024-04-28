‘Rod had become a real local’: Tributes to much-loved Rodrigo Falcon after body found near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Rod had become a real local’: Tributes to much-loved Rodrigo Falcon after body found near Aviemore

The Argentinian bar worker was reported missing in December 2022.

By Louise Glen
Rodrigo Falcon smiling
Tributes have been paid to Rodrigo Falcon, whose body was found a year after he went missing from Aviemore. Image: Supplied.

Tributes have been paid to Aviemore’s Rodrigo Falcon after his body was found more than 16 months following his disappearance.

The Argentinian bar worker, known as Rod, was 34 when he went missing from the Highland town in December 2022.

Tragically, his body was found near Aviemore on Friday afternoon.

Rodrigo Falcon with some of his many friends.
Rodrigo Falcon with some of his many friends. Image: Supplied.

Rodrigo moved to Scotland in 2016 and quickly became a much-loved member of the Aviemore community.

Highland Council convenor Bill Lobban said Mr Falcon had become a “real local”.

Bill – who lives in the area – said: “The entire community is devastated by the extremely sad news.

“Rod was very popular and had become a real ‘local’.

“He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him and to whom we all express our deepest condolences.”

Tributes to Rodrigo Falcon after body found in Aviemore

On The Press and Journal’s Facebook page, Fiona Mackenzie wrote: “I can’t imagine where their minds have gone during this time (family).

“You can’t help but go into dark places, so I’m glad they will now be able to have closure and grieve properly once they get their boy home. Very sad.”

Rach Mac wrote: “Gutted for his family and friends, but glad they will have him home.”

Joan K Foster added: “Not the sad sad news we wanted. Thinking of his family  at this sad time.”

While Cathryn Armstrong said: “So sad, not the outcome anyone wanted, but now he can be returned to his family and laid to rest, must be awful not knowing for his family and friends who done so much in the search.”

“They really tried so hard. Sincere condolences to everyone involved.”

Leona Marie penned: “How sad. What an agonising length of time for all who loved cared and knew him.”

Rodrigo’s family and friends refused to give up hope

Rodrigo’s family and friends had never given up hope that he had “gone for a wee wander” following his disappearance.

He was reported missing after he failed to turn up for work at The Pine Marten Bar following a night out at The Vault nightclub on Grampian Road on December 11 2022.

He was last seen at the Premier Inn in Aviemore at 3:15am.

Rodrigo Falcon was missing from Aviemore
Rodrigo Falcon was missing from Aviemore. Image: Supplied.
Rodrigo Falcon on the night he disappeared.
Rodrigo Falcon on the night he disappeared. Image: Police Scotland.

Along with the police, his friends organised various large-scale search operations in the area and raised the profile of his disappearance by speaking to the local and national media.

His family back home in Argentina, including his mum Daniela, made various heart-wrenching appeals to find him, and vowed not to give up until he was found.

They also set up a missing person page on social media and employed a private investigator.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2024, a body was discovered just outside Aviemore.

“Formal identification is still to take place, however, the family of Rodrigo Falcon, who was reported missing from the area in December 2022, have been informed.”

The Pine Marten Bar – where Mr Falcon worked – declined to comment.

