‘Rod had become a real local’: Tributes to much-loved Rodrigo Falcon after body found near Aviemore

Tributes have been paid to Aviemore’s Rodrigo Falcon after his body was found more than 16 months following his disappearance.

The Argentinian bar worker, known as Rod, was 34 when he went missing from the Highland town in December 2022.

Tragically, his body was found near Aviemore on Friday afternoon.

Rodrigo moved to Scotland in 2016 and quickly became a much-loved member of the Aviemore community.

Highland Council convenor Bill Lobban said Mr Falcon had become a “real local”.

Bill – who lives in the area – said: “The entire community is devastated by the extremely sad news.

“Rod was very popular and had become a real ‘local’.

“He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him and to whom we all express our deepest condolences.”

On The Press and Journal’s Facebook page, Fiona Mackenzie wrote: “I can’t imagine where their minds have gone during this time (family).

“You can’t help but go into dark places, so I’m glad they will now be able to have closure and grieve properly once they get their boy home. Very sad.”

Rach Mac wrote: “Gutted for his family and friends, but glad they will have him home.”

Joan K Foster added: “Not the sad sad news we wanted. Thinking of his family at this sad time.”

While Cathryn Armstrong said: “So sad, not the outcome anyone wanted, but now he can be returned to his family and laid to rest, must be awful not knowing for his family and friends who done so much in the search.”

“They really tried so hard. Sincere condolences to everyone involved.”

Leona Marie penned: “How sad. What an agonising length of time for all who loved cared and knew him.”

Rodrigo’s family and friends refused to give up hope

Rodrigo’s family and friends had never given up hope that he had “gone for a wee wander” following his disappearance.

He was reported missing after he failed to turn up for work at The Pine Marten Bar following a night out at The Vault nightclub on Grampian Road on December 11 2022.

He was last seen at the Premier Inn in Aviemore at 3:15am.

Along with the police, his friends organised various large-scale search operations in the area and raised the profile of his disappearance by speaking to the local and national media.

His family back home in Argentina, including his mum Daniela, made various heart-wrenching appeals to find him, and vowed not to give up until he was found.

They also set up a missing person page on social media and employed a private investigator.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2024, a body was discovered just outside Aviemore.

“Formal identification is still to take place, however, the family of Rodrigo Falcon, who was reported missing from the area in December 2022, have been informed.”

The Pine Marten Bar – where Mr Falcon worked – declined to comment.