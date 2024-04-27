Body discovered near Aviemore – family of missing man Rodrigo Falcon informed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body discovered near Aviemore – family of missing man Rodrigo Falcon informed

Argentinian-born Rodrigo Falcon - a well-loved and respected colleague from Kincraig, went missing in December 2022

By Louise Glen
Rodrigo Falcon has been missing for more than a year.
Rodrigo Falcon. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have said they have discovered a body in the search for missing Aviemore hospitality worker Rodrigo Falcon.

Argentinian-born Mr Falcon – a well-loved and respected colleague from Kincraig, went missing in December 2022, after a night out on the town.

The body of a man was discovered on the outskirts of Aviemore yesterday afternoon.

Police said formal identification was yet to take place.

In a short statement Police Scotland officers said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2024, a body was discovered just outside Aviemore.

“Formal identification is still to take place, however, the family of Rodrigo Falcon, who was reported missing from the area in December 2022, have been informed.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

In December, Mr Falcon’s mum Daniela made a heartfelt plea to find her son.

At the time, she told The Press and Journal: “We want Rod to come home and we will not stop looking for him.

“If you know anything about him, if you have any information about what happened that night or any clue – no matter how small it may seem – it is huge for us, and I ask you to forward it to us.”

