Body discovered near Aviemore – family of missing man Rodrigo Falcon informed

Police have said they have discovered a body in the search for missing Aviemore hospitality worker Rodrigo Falcon.

Argentinian-born Mr Falcon – a well-loved and respected colleague from Kincraig, went missing in December 2022, after a night out on the town.

The body of a man was discovered on the outskirts of Aviemore yesterday afternoon.

Police said formal identification was yet to take place.

In a short statement Police Scotland officers said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday, 26 April, 2024, a body was discovered just outside Aviemore.

“Formal identification is still to take place, however, the family of Rodrigo Falcon, who was reported missing from the area in December 2022, have been informed.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

In December, Mr Falcon’s mum Daniela made a heartfelt plea to find her son.

At the time, she told The Press and Journal: “We want Rod to come home and we will not stop looking for him.

“If you know anything about him, if you have any information about what happened that night or any clue – no matter how small it may seem – it is huge for us, and I ask you to forward it to us.”