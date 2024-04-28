Coastguard called to help in search for missing person in Shetland

Emergency services in Shetland are working to help locate a person who has been reported missing in Lerwick

Coastguard teams have been searching for the person around Lerwick since late afternoon.

They were called at around 6.30 pm on Sunday evening.

The person has not been named.

It is understood that police are also involved in the search.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We are assisting in the search for a missing person in Lerwick.

“We were called at around 6.30 pm to assist.

“The search is ongoing.”

We have asked the police to comment.

