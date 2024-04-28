Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hopes for new contract offer from new manager Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hopes new manager Jimmy Thelin will offer him a contract to remain at Pittodrie beyond the summer.

Canadian international Hoilett was secured as a free agent in February by former interim boss Neil Warnock on a short-term contract.

The 33-year-old’s contact expires at the end of the season and he is keen to remain at Pittodrie under Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons and will officially begin at Pittodrie on June 3.

Thelin, 46, will remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

Hoilett, who played for Canada in the 2022 Word Cup in Qatar, hopes to have talks with Thelin to thrash out his future.

He said: “Come the end of the season we will hopefully sit down and see if something is offered.

“Of course everyone wants to sit down with the manager and see what the future plans are.

“But I’m enjoying myself and right now I’m just looking forward to the next match.

“The priority right now is winning points for the team and getting better each day.”

‘I’m enjoying my time here’

Hoilett racked up more than 150 appearances in the English Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers.

He played a pivotal role in the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

The winger came off the bench at Hampden and delivered crosses for two goals in a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Hoilett also impressed in the 1-0 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie as the Reds moved closer to extinguishing any threat of the relegation play-offs.

Aberdeen are now eight points clear of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with four games remaining.

The Dons are unbeaten in the last five Premiership matches under interim boss Peter Leven.

Hoilett said: “It was a great win, a great performance and a crucial three points.

“We are on a good run in the league right now and we have go to maintain it.

“I’m enjoying my time here and I’m gelling well with the team.”

Hoilett addresses semi-final penalty controversy

Hoilett was at the centre of controversy in the semi-final loss to Celtic.

The winger was fouled by Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in the box.

However no penalty was awarded because Hoilett was adjudged to have fouled fellow Canadian Alastair Johnston in the build up.

Hoilett said: “Of course when you get booted in the box you are hoping for a penalty.

“The way VAR is right now that’s how it goes.

“But that’s done and dusted now.

“I would have been delighted with the penalty but we put in a great performance to fight back and take Celtic all the way.

“I didn’t think it was a foul personally as we both went up for a header and he fell to the ground.

“But that’s how football goes sometimes as some things don’t go your way but we still picked back up.

“The ref told me at the time it was a foul but I thought it was soft.”

Gratitude to former boss Warnock

Hoilett joined Aberdeen when answering a call from his former manager Warnock.

The winger was a free agent and had been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

Hoilett played for Warnock at QPR and Cardiff City.

Warnock stepped down from the role after only 33 days having failed to deliver a Premiership win in six league fixtures.

Hoilett is grateful Warnock gave him the chance to sign for Aberdeen.

He said: “Neil’s a great person and he’s called me a couple of times since he left and we keep in touch often.

“I worked with him numerous times and I know what he is capable of getting out of squads.

“That’s football I suppose as managers come and go but I was grateful he gave me the chance to come here.”