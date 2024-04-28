Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hopes for new contract offer from new manager Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hopes for new contract offer from new manager Jimmy Thelin

Dons winger Hoilett addresses the decision not to award a penalty for a foul on him in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hopes new manager Jimmy Thelin will offer him a contract to remain at Pittodrie beyond the summer.

Canadian international Hoilett was secured as a free agent in February by former interim boss Neil Warnock on a short-term contract.

The 33-year-old’s contact expires at the end of the season and he is keen to remain at Pittodrie under Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons and will officially begin at Pittodrie on June 3.

Thelin, 46, will remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight enters a summer break.

Hoilett, who played for Canada in the 2022 Word Cup in Qatar, hopes to have talks with Thelin to thrash out his future.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “Come the end of the season we will hopefully sit down and see if something is offered.

“Of course everyone wants to sit down with the manager and see what the future plans are.

“But I’m enjoying myself and right now I’m just looking forward to the next match.

“The priority right now is winning points for the team and getting better each day.”

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS

‘I’m enjoying my time here’

Hoilett racked up more than 150 appearances in the English Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers.

He played a pivotal role in the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

The winger came off the bench at Hampden and delivered crosses for two goals in a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Hoilett also impressed in the 1-0 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie as the Reds moved closer to extinguishing any threat of the relegation play-offs.

Aberdeen are now eight points clear of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with four games remaining.

The Dons are unbeaten in the last five Premiership matches under interim boss Peter Leven.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS

Hoilett said: “It was a great win, a great performance and a crucial three points.

“We are on a good run in the league right now and we have go to maintain it.

“I’m enjoying my time here and I’m gelling well with the team.”

Hoilett addresses semi-final penalty controversy

Hoilett was at the centre of controversy in the semi-final loss to Celtic.

The winger was fouled by Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in the box.

However no penalty was awarded because Hoilett was adjudged to have fouled fellow Canadian Alastair Johnston in the build up.

Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Hoilett said: “Of course when you get booted in the box you are hoping for a penalty.

“The way VAR is right now that’s how it goes.

“But that’s done and dusted now.

“I would have been delighted with the penalty but we put in a great performance to fight back and take Celtic all the way.

“I didn’t think it was a foul personally as we both went up for a header and he fell to the ground.

“But that’s how football goes sometimes as some things don’t go your way but we still picked back up.

“The ref told me at the time it was a foul but I thought it was soft.”

Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers takes down Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers takes down Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Gratitude to former boss Warnock

Hoilett joined Aberdeen when answering a call from his former manager Warnock.

The winger was a free agent and had been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

Hoilett played for Warnock at QPR and Cardiff City.

Warnock stepped down from the role after only 33 days having failed to deliver a Premiership win in six league fixtures.

Hoilett is grateful Warnock gave him the chance to sign for Aberdeen.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “Neil’s a great person and he’s called me a couple of times since he left and we keep in touch often.

“I worked with him numerous times and I know what he is capable of getting out of squads.

“That’s football I suppose as managers come and go but I was grateful he gave me the chance to come here.”

 

