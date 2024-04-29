‘No person traced’ after major helicopter search in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘No person traced’ after major helicopter search in Shetland

Rescue teams were scrambled to Lerwick Harbour following concerns for a person.

By Michelle Henderson
Coastguard helicopter
The coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh was called to assist with the search. Image: HM Coastguard.

‘No person’ has been traced after a major search operation was launched in Shetland.

Rescue teams, including a helicopter, scrambled to Lerwick Harbour at around 6.10pm on Sunday following concerns for a person.

Today, police confirmed that despite ‘extensive enquiries’, ‘no person was found’.

Lerwick lifeboat, police and local coastguard teams searched the coastline and nearby Scalloway area.

The coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh searched mainland Shetland from above.

Lerwick Harbour rescue operation sparked by ‘concern for a person’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm on Sunday, April 28, we were called to a report of concern for a person in the Lerwick area of Shetland.

“Extensive enquiries were carried out by police and partners however no person was traced.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2726 of Sunday, 28 April, 2024.”

HM Coastguard has been approached for comment.

