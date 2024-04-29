‘No person traced’ after major helicopter search in Shetland

‘No person’ has been traced after a major search operation was launched in Shetland.

Rescue teams, including a helicopter, scrambled to Lerwick Harbour at around 6.10pm on Sunday following concerns for a person.

Today, police confirmed that despite ‘extensive enquiries’, ‘no person was found’.

Lerwick lifeboat, police and local coastguard teams searched the coastline and nearby Scalloway area.

The coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh searched mainland Shetland from above.

Lerwick Harbour rescue operation sparked by ‘concern for a person’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.10pm on Sunday, April 28, we were called to a report of concern for a person in the Lerwick area of Shetland.

“Extensive enquiries were carried out by police and partners however no person was traced.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2726 of Sunday, 28 April, 2024.”

HM Coastguard has been approached for comment.