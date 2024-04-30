Multi-vehicle collision on A9 at Tore closes road in both directions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Multi-vehicle collision on A9 at Tore closes road in both directions

Traffic is building in the area.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news logo
Breaking news.

A multi-vehicle collision on the A9 Inverness to Alness road at Tore has closed the road in both directions.

Traffic Scotland said that the incident happened around 9.20am this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene.

On a social media post, a Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “A9 Tore Roundabout closed in both directions prior to Tore Roundabout due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Traffic building in both directions, use an alternative route where possible.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend threatened social media post claiming partner had STI
Council leader Raymond Bremner, convener Bill Lobban, chief executive Derek Brown and head of corporate finance Brian Porter in Inverness on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges
Highland Council unveils £2bn investment plan to overhaul the region's schools and roads
The property offers "stunning views" over Ben Nevis. Image: MacPhee and Partners.
Stunning Highlands ranch house with 'views over Ben Nevis' listed at over £1.1m
Carriegreich a coastal haven in the Outer Hebrides is up for sale.
£1m coastal haven with breathtaking views of the Outer Hebrides hits the market
The funeral was held in Mingarry in the west Highlands
'A multifaceted character of musical genius': Hundreds turn out for final farewell to Ceilidh…
3,800 people - nearly Invergordon's population - arrived in town today as the Regal Princess docked. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
'Too many people, not enough buses': Easter Ross commuters frustrated by lack of transport…
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Nawacalevu adbucted and robbed his partner in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Jese Nawacalevu. N/A. Supplied by Twitter/X Date; Unknown
Highland army sergeant abducted and robbed partner in Aberdeen night out
A video of the incident, which happened in January, went viral
Teen arrested after drum stolen from young football fan in Dingwall
A memorial service will take place by the fisherman's wife and daughter statue in Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh.
Fishers to be remembered at services in north and north-east
Coastguard helicopter
'No person traced' after major helicopter search in Shetland