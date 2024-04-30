Multi-vehicle collision on A9 at Tore closes road in both directions

A multi-vehicle collision on the A9 Inverness to Alness road at Tore has closed the road in both directions.

Traffic Scotland said that the incident happened around 9.20am this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene.

On a social media post, a Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “A9 Tore Roundabout closed in both directions prior to Tore Roundabout due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Traffic building in both directions, use an alternative route where possible.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.