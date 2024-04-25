Academy Street reaction: Assessment ‘confirms fears’ of opponents to car ‘ban’ scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy Street reaction: Assessment ‘confirms fears’ of opponents to car ‘ban’ scheme

Highland Council wants to reduce traffic in Inverness city centre.

By John Ross
The Academy Street plans are aimed at regenerating the city centre.
A report on the future of Academy Street in Inverness has “confirmed the fears” of the business community.

Highland Council aims to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Plans would include banning through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections.

The council released the findings of consultancy firm WSP which conducted assessments of the potential traffic and economic impacts.

Fewer cars in Academy Street, but more elsewhere

They showed the changes would reduce the number of cars on Academy Street.

But Harbour Road and Millburn roundabouts, would be under more pressure.

There would also be “short-lived queuing” at Kenneth Street, Castle Street and Culduthel Road in the afternoon peak.

Scott Murray said fears have been confirmed. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

WSP’s report says the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”, with an estimated return of 51p for every £1 spent.

But it found there would be a wider economic impact, generating between £1.5m and £4m from increased footfall.

And while changes would improve the active travel journey quality, there would be more greenhouse gases overall.

The proposed design will now move to a traffic regulation order and more consultation.

Businesses fear losing trade

Many city centre businesses opposed the plans, arguing they would harm trade and revealed fears of losing customers to out-of-town shops.

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings which owns a number of city centre premises, said the report has confirmed the fears of the business community.

“The council didn’t want to listen to the arguments when they were presented in a measured way.

“Now those arguments have been proven by an independent body.

“If they still chose to ignore the warnings that have been issued, both economically and from a traffic point of view, then somebody needs to be held accountable for that.

David Richardson said issues remain about the Academy street plans

“If you are that desperate to throw away 50p in every £1, why not try to find a way to support people who really need it rather than working on vanity projects that are going to damage our city centre.”

Mr Murray added: “We still need to do something about Academy Street.

“But maybe now is the time for the council, residents and businesses to work together on a plan.

“It’s whether the council is willing to swallow its pride and say we maybe got a little bit ahead of ourselves, let’s work together.”

Backs against the wall

David Richardson, the Federation of Small Businesses’ Highlands and Islands development manager, said businesses will be encouraged by the prediction of £1.5 million-£4 million of positive economic impact.

But companies could face significant cost increases due to travel times and vehicle operating costs.

“Many businesses’ backs are already against the wall, can they really cope with more cost and hassle?”

He said many other issues remain.

Colin Marr wants the value for money issue addressed

“WSP told us that, rather than reducing carbon emissions and helping combat global warming, the proposed changes will increase greenhouse gas emissions and worsen the situation.

“And the return on investment is negative.

“Highland Council pointed out this is Scottish Government money, not council money, but really it’s neither: it’s taxpayers’ money – our money.”

He said a big plus would be active travel journey quality, but asks: “Is the move to change Academy Street being driven largely by active travel, with other considerations – environmental/climate change, return on investment, impact on Highland residents living ‘remotely’, and impact on business costs – playing second fiddle?”

No return on investment

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the value for money aspect of the plan has to be addressed.

“This is public money that’s being invested and looking at the facts presented this week there currently isn’t return on investment and the economic impact assessment doesn’t present value for money.

“However, we recognise this is a complex project trying to solve many challenges.

“We want to see the value for money question addressed, alongside the wider environmental benefits working towards the city’s net zero ambitions, through continued constructive engagement.”

He said it is vitally important that businesses have the opportunity and time to be consulted.

The plan would stop through traffic in Academy Street

Inverness BID said the report’s conclusion that the proposals are poor in terms of value for money “speaks for itself”.

It disagrees with the view that Academy Street through traffic has no economic benefit.

“Many trips to and through the city centre have a direct or an indirect economic benefit.

“To suggest otherwise only demonstrates a lack of understanding as to how the centre trading environment operates and fails to account for the complexity of impact variables.

“The plans will increase congestion in other areas which was confirmed to negate environmental benefits at a potential significant cost (time and money) to businesses and private vehicle users at an already challenging time for many.”

