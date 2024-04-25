Academy Street reaction: Assessment ‘confirms fears’ of opponents to car ‘ban’ scheme

A report on the future of Academy Street in Inverness has “confirmed the fears” of the business community.

Highland Council aims to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Plans would include banning through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections.

The council released the findings of consultancy firm WSP which conducted assessments of the potential traffic and economic impacts.

Fewer cars in Academy Street, but more elsewhere

They showed the changes would reduce the number of cars on Academy Street.

But Harbour Road and Millburn roundabouts, would be under more pressure.

There would also be “short-lived queuing” at Kenneth Street, Castle Street and Culduthel Road in the afternoon peak.

WSP’s report says the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”, with an estimated return of 51p for every £1 spent.

But it found there would be a wider economic impact, generating between £1.5m and £4m from increased footfall.

And while changes would improve the active travel journey quality, there would be more greenhouse gases overall.

The proposed design will now move to a traffic regulation order and more consultation.

Businesses fear losing trade

Many city centre businesses opposed the plans, arguing they would harm trade and revealed fears of losing customers to out-of-town shops.

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings which owns a number of city centre premises, said the report has confirmed the fears of the business community.

“The council didn’t want to listen to the arguments when they were presented in a measured way.

“Now those arguments have been proven by an independent body.

“If they still chose to ignore the warnings that have been issued, both economically and from a traffic point of view, then somebody needs to be held accountable for that.

“If you are that desperate to throw away 50p in every £1, why not try to find a way to support people who really need it rather than working on vanity projects that are going to damage our city centre.”

Mr Murray added: “We still need to do something about Academy Street.

“But maybe now is the time for the council, residents and businesses to work together on a plan.

“It’s whether the council is willing to swallow its pride and say we maybe got a little bit ahead of ourselves, let’s work together.”

Backs against the wall

David Richardson, the Federation of Small Businesses’ Highlands and Islands development manager, said businesses will be encouraged by the prediction of £1.5 million-£4 million of positive economic impact.

But companies could face significant cost increases due to travel times and vehicle operating costs.

“Many businesses’ backs are already against the wall, can they really cope with more cost and hassle?”

He said many other issues remain.

“WSP told us that, rather than reducing carbon emissions and helping combat global warming, the proposed changes will increase greenhouse gas emissions and worsen the situation.

“And the return on investment is negative.

“Highland Council pointed out this is Scottish Government money, not council money, but really it’s neither: it’s taxpayers’ money – our money.”

He said a big plus would be active travel journey quality, but asks: “Is the move to change Academy Street being driven largely by active travel, with other considerations – environmental/climate change, return on investment, impact on Highland residents living ‘remotely’, and impact on business costs – playing second fiddle?”

No return on investment

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the value for money aspect of the plan has to be addressed.

“This is public money that’s being invested and looking at the facts presented this week there currently isn’t return on investment and the economic impact assessment doesn’t present value for money.

“However, we recognise this is a complex project trying to solve many challenges.

“We want to see the value for money question addressed, alongside the wider environmental benefits working towards the city’s net zero ambitions, through continued constructive engagement.”

He said it is vitally important that businesses have the opportunity and time to be consulted.

Inverness BID said the report’s conclusion that the proposals are poor in terms of value for money “speaks for itself”.

It disagrees with the view that Academy Street through traffic has no economic benefit.

“Many trips to and through the city centre have a direct or an indirect economic benefit.

“To suggest otherwise only demonstrates a lack of understanding as to how the centre trading environment operates and fails to account for the complexity of impact variables.

“The plans will increase congestion in other areas which was confirmed to negate environmental benefits at a potential significant cost (time and money) to businesses and private vehicle users at an already challenging time for many.”

