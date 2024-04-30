Fraserburgh retail park hit as town loses power

Fraserburgh businesses have closed their doors to customers this morning due to a power cut.

Operations at Home Bargains, Asda and McDonald’s have reportedly ground to a halt due to a loss of power.

Locals have taken to social media to confirm both Asda and Home Bargains have closed to customers as engineers investigate the fault.

More than 1,400 customers and 106 postcodes have been affected by the widespread blackout.

Fraserburgh hit by power cut

Engineers have arrived in the Fraserburgh area to begin repairs, on what they believe has been a fault to the underground network.

In a statement, posted on the SSEN website, officials unveiled their hopes to restore power by 11.30am.

They wrote: “We have engineers on the way and they are due to arrive in your local area at 9.30am. Once they arrive, they will get straight to work on investigating the fault and attempting to restore your power.

“At this stage, we’re aiming to have your power restored by 11.30am.”

