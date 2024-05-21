‘Outstanding’ Highland home with eight bedrooms and room for 14 cars on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Outstanding’ Highland home with eight bedrooms and room for 14 cars on the market

The estate agent will only reveal the price "on application".

By Chris Cromar
Broomhill Country House outside.
The house is located near Nethy Bridge. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

An eight-bedroom Highland home located in the Cairngorms National Park has gone on the market.

Broomhill – which is described as an “outstanding country house” – is located near Nethy Bridge between Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey and has far-reaching views of Spey Valley and the famous national park.

Broomhill Country House outside.
The house has eight bedrooms. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

As well as having eight bedrooms, it also has five reception rooms, an extensive range of outbuildings, a three-bedroom annexe that adjoins the home and room for 14 cars in its driveway.

Broomhill Country House outside.
The garden is perfect to relax in. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

It has a total of around 25 acres of land, including five acres of formal gardens – which includes a former lawned tennis court and a pavilion – and 20 acres of natural Scots pine forest.

Broomhill Country House outside.
The house was built for Sir Alfred Booth. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

Constructed on solid granite, the house was built for Sir Alfred Booth of Liverpool, best known for his role as chairman of shipping line Cunard Line and was completed in 1918.

“Painstakingly renovated” to provide all modern conveniences whilst staying true to its historic roots, it retains most of its original features and layout.

Broomhill Country House dining room.
This would be the perfect room for dining in. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

The house is accessed by the rear through a wooden door under the carport, with the ground floor comprising a central hallway with doors off to a cloakroom, lounge, office, drawing room, veranda, formal dining room, kitchen, butlers’ pantry and storage room.

Broomhill Country House dining room.
The home is bright throughout. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

The entrance opens up to a formal hallway with a cloakroom and open plan lounge with exposed timber beams, a wood burning stove and where the focus of the room is the large carved stone mantelpiece.

A generous drawing room with its magnificent views to the southernly mountains and formal dining room are accessed off the lounge and both offer spacious and elegant rooms for formal entertaining.

Broomhill Country House outside.
The home has wonderful views. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

The addition of the sunroom, including the sheltered veranda provides a versatile space to enjoy the spectacular vista, while the butler’s pantry with original wooden cabinets lies directly off the dining room and can be used as a preparation area for larger events.

Broomhill Country House kitchen.
Broomhill’s kitchen is spacious. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

Its main kitchen incorporates a dining area and features Shaker style cabinets, a large walk-in pantry and a four-oven AGA, while a generously sized storeroom and utility room beside the kitchen provides scope for expansion in the future if required.

Broomhill Country House sitting room.
There are great views from the home. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

Going upstairs, the first floor contains seven spacious bedrooms, including a master suite, and three bathrooms, while the eighth bedroom – which includes an en-suite – is located on ground level.

Broomhill Country House living room.
This would be a great room to relax in. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

The bedrooms are all centred off the main corridor and enjoy a southerly aspect and far-reaching views, with each featuring a seating area or desk, and each one has been decorated to reflect its own unique style.

Broomhill’s bathrooms have all been upgraded with original fixtures retained where possible.

Broomhill Country House living room.
The rooms are designed to a modern standard. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

The first floor also gives access to the roof terrace, which overlooks the courtyard to the rear of the property and the vaulted music/drawing room, which was designed by architect Sir Basil Spence.

Broomhill Country House views.
Broomhill is located within the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

The annexe that adjoins the Highland home benefits from its own driveway and entrance separate to that of the main house.

Currently managed as a stand alone unit, it could be amalgamated with the main house as there is access via a secret door by the kitchen.

Broomhill Country House gardens.
The gardens are spectacular. Image: Goldsmith & Co.

Recently refurbished, it has a good-sized family bathroom, country kitchen/diner and a cosy sitting room.

The home, which is being sold by Goldsmith and Co., is up for sale with price on application.

More from Highlands & Islands

The new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.
First customers at new Fort William discount store to receive free gift cards
A heavy police presence on Glamis Road. Image: DCT Media
Man appears in court accused of serious assault in Wick
A heavy police presence on Glamis Road. Image: DCT Media
Man, 42, accused of robbery and assault in Wick
Breaking news logo
Hunt for man who hid in bushes then followed 16-year-old girl in Fort William
Gordon Castle Highland Games
GALLERY: Thousands gathered to enjoy Gordon Castle Highland Games
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
Jamie Dornan was spotting filming in Kylesku
Jamie Dornan spotted filming in Sutherland ahead of Isle of Mull scenes
A coastguard rescue helicopter.
Climber in 'bright orange clothes' rescued from Stoer
2
Police officer in a high visibility vest with police on the back.
Investigation under way after 'wilful' fire destroys Oban shed
The A87 route was closed following the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Man injured after two-car crash on A87 near Balmacara

Conversation