Carbisdale Castle owner goes to court over SSEN plans for power line she says would threaten her £10 million renovation project

Lady Carbisdale says the plans would cause “serious nuisance and harm”.

By John Ross
Lady Carbisdale has raised a court action against SSEN
The owner of Carbisdale Castle has started legal action against power giants SSEN to try to halt a major power line coming close to the historic landmark.

Samantha Kane, known as Lady Carbisdale, is seeking an interdict to stop pylons being built “within the setting of the castle and its loch”.

The action, raised at Tain Sheriff Court, aims to prevent Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks from implementing its preferred route for the power line.

It says that would cause the castle operators “serious nuisance and harm”.

Compensation is being sought for “loss of business, delay and distress”.

Why is the power line needed?

SSEN plans to route a new 400KV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly.

It is part of a proposed £7 billion upgrade to the network to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

A planning application is expected later this year.

But Lady Carbisdale says the proposed line of pylons would threaten her £10 million renovation project at the castle.

The London barrister, who bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022, raised the prospect of legal action last year.

She has set out a vision to recreate the castle in the style of Mary Caroline, Duchess of Sutherland, who had Carbisdale built between 1905 and 1917.

This year she launched a private members’ club to lure international guests and events to the venue.

The venture targets high-spending corporate groups, luxury travellers and celebrities.

The Carbisdale Club offers a unique setting for corporate events and meetings as well as “fairy tale” weddings.

Castle is a major tourist attraction

Income will help fund the ongoing restoration and upkeep of the building which costs around £1 million a year to run.

A new attraction inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon is also planned.

Lady Carbisdale said the castle and surrounding countryside are major tourist attractions.

“The planned pylons are going to drastically and dramatically affect the outstanding setting of the castle.

“They would also reduce the number of visitors to the castle and lead to its inability to maintain itself and will cause it to go into ruin.

“It would effectively mean losing one of the most historic and most iconic landmarks in this part of the Highlands.”

A power line is planned from Caithness to Beauly

Lady Carbisdale said the proposed power line avoids other notable castles in the north Highlands, including Dunbrobin, Skibo and Ardross.

“However, they are effectively throwing Carbisdale under the bus.”

Residents and campaign groups along the planned route of the power line have been trying to stop the pylons being built or have them re-routed.

Proposals still being finalised

SSEN Transmission said it is aware the application has been lodged.

However, it was unable to comment further on it without specific detail on what is being sought or the grounds on which it is based.

A spokesman said: “As a stakeholder-led business, we’re committed to working constructively with all stakeholders in the development of critical national infrastructure projects like Spittal to Beauly.

“We will continue to engage with all stakeholders as we finalise proposals and prepare to submit our planning application later this year.”

