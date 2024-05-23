Man, 61, dies at scene of motorbike crash near Loch Assynt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 61, dies at scene of motorbike crash near Loch Assynt

Another motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

By Ellie Milne
Police at scene of A837 crash
Police at the scene of the crash on Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A 61-year-old man died at the scene of a crash involving two motorbikes near Loch Assynt.

The incident took place just after 11am on Wednesday on the A837 Invershin to Lochinver road.

It involved a black BMW GS1250 motorcycle and a black Honda VFR motorcycle.

Emergency services attended the scene where the rider of the BMW, a 61-year-old man, died.

The rider of the Honda, a 60-year-old man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries have been described as “serious”.

Emergency services at A837
Scene of the collision on the A837 road near Loch Assynt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Investigation into motorbike crash near Loch Assynt

Police, HM Coastguard, the fire crews and paramedics all rushed to the scene of the crash on Wednesday morning.

The fire service dispatched two appliances from Achiltibuie and Ullapool, while two ambulances also attended.

The road was closed between Lochinver and the A894 junction for about nine hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died, as well as all those involved in this incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 1207 of Wednesday, May 22.”

