Man, 61, dies at scene of motorbike crash near Loch Assynt

A 61-year-old man died at the scene of a crash involving two motorbikes near Loch Assynt.

The incident took place just after 11am on Wednesday on the A837 Invershin to Lochinver road.

It involved a black BMW GS1250 motorcycle and a black Honda VFR motorcycle.

Emergency services attended the scene where the rider of the BMW, a 61-year-old man, died.

The rider of the Honda, a 60-year-old man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries have been described as “serious”.

Investigation into motorbike crash near Loch Assynt

Police, HM Coastguard, the fire crews and paramedics all rushed to the scene of the crash on Wednesday morning.

The fire service dispatched two appliances from Achiltibuie and Ullapool, while two ambulances also attended.

The road was closed between Lochinver and the A894 junction for about nine hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died, as well as all those involved in this incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 1207 of Wednesday, May 22.”