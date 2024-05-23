Peterhead confirm departure of attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie

Peterhead have confirmed attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie is leaving the club.

The 27-year-old has turned down an offer to sign a new deal at Balmoor.

Ritchie joined Peterhead from Inverurie Locos in 2021 and scored 20 goals in 93 appearances for the Blue Toon.

A Peterhead statement read: “The club can now confirm, with a heavy heart, that despite all our best efforts and offers of flexibility to accommodate Hamish’s work commitments and family life, Hamish Ritchie will not be renewing his contract and has decided to move on.

“Hamish now lives in Edinburgh where he works and lives with his wife who joined him from America.

“We thank Hamish for his valued contributions to the club since joining Peterhead in 2021 and wish him all the best going forward.”