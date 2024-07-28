VIDEO: Ghosthunters record ‘wailing sound’ in Loch Ness and say it’s ‘strong evidence of Nessie spirit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

VIDEO: Ghosthunters record ‘wailing sound’ in Loch Ness and say it’s ‘strong evidence of Nessie spirit’

Mark Dann and Marquis HK only heard the noise when they watched their video back.

By Louise Glen

Ghosthunters have recorded a “wail” from the depths of Loch Ness – and say it could be evidence of the “spirit” of Nessie.

Mark Dann, 55,  from Drumnadrochit and Marquis HK, 55, from Inverness, forged a friendship as they hunted for ghosts and mysterious goings-on throughout the area.

Using “old school” tools, the pair hunt ghosts with dowsing rods, a compass and a thermometer  – as well as video equipment to upload content to their YouTube site.

Former punk band member and author Marquis, a Canadian, is so keen on Nessie that he works at Nessieland in Drumnadrochit.

‘People watching the video said there was something odd’

The pair have now carried out their fifth investigation at Loch Ness, having already explored burial cairns, graves and the Strathglass Witches.

Mark said: “At the time we didn’t get much movement by the water in Loch Ness.

“We didn’t think we had captured very much at all until we got the sound file onto the computer.

“It was other people who watched the video that said there was something odd in the video, and then we heard the wail.”

Did the men hear Nessie wailing?
The pair say there is evidence Nessie is a “spirit”. Image: Shutterstock.

During the episode, the men ask if there is a ghost on the shores of Loch Ness.

They ask if any spirits want to make their presence known.

Mark points out they are searching the area opposite occultist Aleister Crowley’s former home at Boleskine House.

As they film, the men ask if there are any spirits – then their dousing rods begin to move as they ask: “Is there anything to do with the monster?”

‘Shock’ as ‘wailing sound’ heard on Loch Ness ghosthunters video

The men tell their viewers the dousing rods have moved to point directly at Urquhart Castle.

Mark told The Press and Journal: “While holding dousing rods we asked: ‘Are you a spirit that we have not mentioned?’

“Aside from the dousing rods moving there was not much to be experienced on the lochside, or so we thought.

“We were shocked the wailing was on the video, as we had not heard it at the time.

Extreme Ghost Hunter's dousing sticks on the banks of loch Ness
Extreme Ghost Hunters said their dousing sticks were moving rapidly on the shores of Loch Ness. Image: Extreme Ghost Hunters.

“The sound was pointed out to us by other people who were watching the full-length video on YouTube.

“It was a definite wailing sound.

“One of the theories about Nessie is that she is a spirit, and the sound is strong evidence of that theory.”

Mark continued: “Marquis and I work well together, so we thought we would start Extreme Ghost Hunters.

Highland ghosthunters use ‘traditional methods’

“I am not a believer in ghosts – or I wasn’t – but Marquis is a published writer and is really into ghouls and lots of different things.

“So we decided to make some videos about our ghosthunting. We post them on YouTube.

“We use traditional methods like dousing sticks and thermometers.

“We have even been to Boleskine House to do some daytime ghosthunting.

“What makes us different is that we have visited sites around the area in the daytime and we plan to revisit at night to see if that makes any difference.”

Is there something mysterious in the water at Loch Ness?
Is there something mysterious in the water at Loch Ness? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mark is no stranger to the spotlight, having won TV show Four in a Bed 12 years ago with his guest house Big Bear Lodge.

Mark and his business partner Rachael Dann moved their business to Scotland 10 years ago.

Keeping the bear theme, his guest house in Inverness is called the Highland Bear Lodge.

More from Highlands & Islands

Aiden Cumming has been reported missing from Fort William.
Aiden Cumming: Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Fort William
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Crews tackle car fire on A9 south of Inverness
A9 at cromarty bridge restricted following crash
Driver issued with fine after A9 crash at Cromarty Bridge
A9 at Dornoch where Police Scotland said an accident had happened.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital and man charged after A9 crash near Dornoch
A9/A95 junction at Granish.
Three adults and a child taken to hospital after crash on A9 north of…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
'You are not getting the message': Four-time Highland drink-driver avoids prison
Police van
Woman charged after Stornoway drugs raid
Group at Belladrum
In Pictures: Crowds gather to enjoy star-studded line-up on day two of Belladrum
Double decker bus and a car among emergency services.
A9 closed for over seven hours after three-vehicle crash near Carrbridge
Facilities block with wooden panels and solar panels on the roof.
'It put all the others to shame': Wick River Campsite gets seal of approval…

Conversation