VIDEO: Ghosthunters record ‘wailing sound’ in Loch Ness and say it’s ‘strong evidence of Nessie spirit’

Ghosthunters have recorded a “wail” from the depths of Loch Ness – and say it could be evidence of the “spirit” of Nessie.

Mark Dann, 55, from Drumnadrochit and Marquis HK, 55, from Inverness, forged a friendship as they hunted for ghosts and mysterious goings-on throughout the area.

Using “old school” tools, the pair hunt ghosts with dowsing rods, a compass and a thermometer – as well as video equipment to upload content to their YouTube site.

Former punk band member and author Marquis, a Canadian, is so keen on Nessie that he works at Nessieland in Drumnadrochit.

‘People watching the video said there was something odd’

The pair have now carried out their fifth investigation at Loch Ness, having already explored burial cairns, graves and the Strathglass Witches.

Mark said: “At the time we didn’t get much movement by the water in Loch Ness.

“We didn’t think we had captured very much at all until we got the sound file onto the computer.

“It was other people who watched the video that said there was something odd in the video, and then we heard the wail.”

During the episode, the men ask if there is a ghost on the shores of Loch Ness.

They ask if any spirits want to make their presence known.

Mark points out they are searching the area opposite occultist Aleister Crowley’s former home at Boleskine House.

As they film, the men ask if there are any spirits – then their dousing rods begin to move as they ask: “Is there anything to do with the monster?”

‘Shock’ as ‘wailing sound’ heard on Loch Ness ghosthunters video

The men tell their viewers the dousing rods have moved to point directly at Urquhart Castle.

Mark told The Press and Journal: “While holding dousing rods we asked: ‘Are you a spirit that we have not mentioned?’

“Aside from the dousing rods moving there was not much to be experienced on the lochside, or so we thought.

“We were shocked the wailing was on the video, as we had not heard it at the time.

“The sound was pointed out to us by other people who were watching the full-length video on YouTube.

“It was a definite wailing sound.

“One of the theories about Nessie is that she is a spirit, and the sound is strong evidence of that theory.”

Mark continued: “Marquis and I work well together, so we thought we would start Extreme Ghost Hunters.

Highland ghosthunters use ‘traditional methods’

“I am not a believer in ghosts – or I wasn’t – but Marquis is a published writer and is really into ghouls and lots of different things.

“So we decided to make some videos about our ghosthunting. We post them on YouTube.

“We use traditional methods like dousing sticks and thermometers.

“We have even been to Boleskine House to do some daytime ghosthunting.

“What makes us different is that we have visited sites around the area in the daytime and we plan to revisit at night to see if that makes any difference.”

Mark is no stranger to the spotlight, having won TV show Four in a Bed 12 years ago with his guest house Big Bear Lodge.

Mark and his business partner Rachael Dann moved their business to Scotland 10 years ago.

Keeping the bear theme, his guest house in Inverness is called the Highland Bear Lodge.