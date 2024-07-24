‘This is not just a tourist trap’. End in sight for Boleskine House restoration – but in twice the time and at double the cost

The restoration of the historic Boleskine House on Loch Ness is on course to be completed by Christmas next year.

By then the painstaking work will have taken twice the original timescale and cost around double the initial estimate.

The Grade-B listed building is being turned into a centre of education, arts and culture.

And there will be nods to previous owners occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The exterior is now complete and work on the interior will start in September.

That is being supported by a £250,000 award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund money announced today.

Five years since Boleskine House was bought

The Boleskine House Foundation recently lodged an application with Highland Council for final listed building consent for the interior design.

It will include a grand drawing room in Jacobean style, a library and a whisky bar.

A lounge inspired by the Egyptian revivalist trend of the Victorian era is being created, along with a media room where visitors can see the story of the building’s restoration.

Locals will get a preview of the new building ahead of a public opening in early 2026.

It is now five years since Keith and Kyra Readdy bought the landmark house in July 2019 and started the restoration.

The purchase came just days before it was hit by a second devastating fire in four years.

‘Monumental step’ for the project

Mr Readdy chairs the foundation that was set up to rebuild the ruin.

He said: “We are really excited. It’s taken a while but it’s starting to really take shape.”

He said the lottery money is a “monumental step” for the project and the community.

It will preserve Boleskine’s legacy for future generations to experience and learn from.

Mr Readdy said the project was initially expected to take three years and cost around £1.2 million.

“At the time we didn’t expect Covid. The cost is also probably now double (the original estimate).

“But it’s been well worth it, especially as the project has evolved.

“We started just being heritage enthusiasts wanting to rebuild the house, but the project has taken on a life of its own.”

Project ‘getting the recognition it deserves’

The renovation has also been included in the Stratherrick and Foyers Local Place Plan, validated by Highland Council.

Mr Readdy said the foundation also feels fortunate to get the lottery money which adds to the project’s recognition.

“All the hard work we’ve put in has paid off.

“We have done pretty well so far, but their assistance will push the project into a space we could not have imagined before.

“Thank you to National Lottery players and we look forward to bringing this vision to life.

“Being able to work with someone like the national lottery also means the project is getting the recognition that we’ve known all along it deserves.”

The first private owner of Boleskine House was Archibald Fraser of Lovat (1736–1815), son of Simon ‘The Fox’, 11th Lord Lovat.

The notorious Aleister Crowley bought the property in 1899 for £2,000, twice its market value.

As part of the project, the foundation cleared the ‘Oratory’, where Crowley performed the Abramelin ritual.

This purported to be a method where an individual could make contact with their Holy Guardian Angel.

The plans include the retention of a door installed at the turn of the 20th century by Crowley in the room where he performed the ritual.

Will Jimmy Page show up?

Mr Readdy said: “Crowley is a very intriguing figure in history who does not have a blue plaque anywhere.

“This is the place where people will get to learn about him as a cultural and historical figure.

“We want to do this in the right context, not the sensationalist one.”

He said it is also intended to remember Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page’s connection to Boleskine.

“We have not been able to get in touch with him, but he is amenable to the project from what I hear.

“We’ll send him an invitation to the opening if we can.”

Mr Readdy said the completed building and grounds will be an attraction for the area.

The foundation has also created a six-acre wildflower meadow with pathways and benches.

“The area does lack some amenities currently.

“I’m hoping this can be a place that fulfils that. A place for fun and enjoyment, for learning, constructive creativity.

“Not just a tourist trap. We are trying to avoid that.”