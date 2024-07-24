‘This is not just a tourist trap’. End in sight for Boleskine House restoration – but in twice the time and at double the cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This is not just a tourist trap’. End in sight for Boleskine House restoration – but in twice the time and at double the cost

The house has had famous and infamous previous owners and been devastated by fire twice - but now, Lottery money will help complete the massive restoration project.

Keith Readdy, chairman of the Boleskine House Foundation which has worked on the house for five years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Keith Readdy, chairman of the Boleskine House Foundation which has worked on the house for five years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

The restoration of the historic Boleskine House on Loch Ness is on course to be completed by Christmas next year.

By then the painstaking work will have taken twice the original timescale and cost around double the initial estimate.

The Grade-B listed building is being turned into a centre of education, arts and culture.

And there will be nods to previous owners occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The exterior is now complete and work on the interior will start in September.

That is being supported by a £250,000 award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund money announced today.

Five years since Boleskine House was bought

The Boleskine House Foundation recently lodged an application with Highland Council for final listed building consent for the interior design.

It will include a grand drawing room in Jacobean style, a library and a whisky bar.

A lounge inspired by the Egyptian revivalist trend of the Victorian era is being created, along with a media room where visitors can see the story of the building’s restoration.

The lottery money will help complete the interior of the house.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Locals will get a preview of the new building ahead of a public opening in early 2026.

It is now five years since Keith and Kyra Readdy bought the landmark house in July 2019 and started the restoration.

The purchase came just days before it was hit by a second devastating fire in four years.

‘Monumental step’ for the project

Mr Readdy chairs the foundation that was set up to rebuild the ruin.

He said: “We are really excited. It’s taken a while but it’s starting to really take shape.”

He said the lottery money is a “monumental step” for the project and the community.

It will preserve Boleskine’s legacy for future generations to experience and learn from.

The building in 2020 at the start of the restoration work. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Readdy said the project was initially expected to take three years and cost around £1.2 million.

“At the time we didn’t expect Covid. The cost is also probably now double (the original estimate).

“But it’s been well worth it, especially as the project has evolved.

“We started just being heritage enthusiasts wanting to rebuild the house, but the project has taken on a life of its own.”

Project ‘getting the recognition it deserves’

The renovation has also been included in the Stratherrick and Foyers Local Place Plan, validated by Highland Council.

Mr Readdy said the foundation also feels fortunate to get the lottery money which adds to the project’s recognition.

“All the hard work we’ve put in has paid off.

“We have done pretty well so far, but their assistance will push the project into a space we could not have imagined before.

“Thank you to National Lottery players and we look forward to bringing this vision to life.

“Being able to work with someone like the national lottery also means the project is getting the recognition that we’ve known all along it deserves.”

Mr Readdy says the redevelopment will preserve Boleskine’s legacy for future generations. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The first private owner of Boleskine House was Archibald Fraser of Lovat (1736–1815), son of Simon ‘The Fox’, 11th Lord Lovat.

The notorious Aleister Crowley bought the property in 1899 for £2,000, twice its market value.

As part of the project, the foundation cleared the ‘Oratory’, where Crowley performed  the Abramelin ritual.

This purported to be a method where an individual could make contact with their Holy Guardian Angel.

The plans include the retention of a door installed at the turn of the 20th century by  Crowley in the room where he performed the ritual.

Will Jimmy Page show up?

Mr Readdy said: “Crowley is a very intriguing figure in history who does not have a blue plaque anywhere.

“This is the place where people will get to learn about him as a cultural and historical figure.

“We want to do this in the right context, not the sensationalist one.”

He said it is also intended to remember Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page’s connection to Boleskine.

“We have not been able to get in touch with him, but he is amenable to the project from what I hear.

“We’ll send him an invitation to the opening if we can.”

the foundation wants to create a centre of education, arts and culture.. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Readdy said the completed building and grounds will be an attraction for the area.

The foundation has also created a six-acre wildflower meadow with pathways and benches.

“The area does lack some amenities currently.

“I’m hoping this can be a place that fulfils that. A place for fun and enjoyment, for learning, constructive creativity.

“Not just a tourist trap. We are trying to avoid that.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The number of visitors to the Callanish Stones has been boosted by the rising number of cruise liners that sail into Stornoway and its brand spanking new deepwater terminal.
Iain Maciver: Is it not time to make the Callanish Stones great again?
Harry Gray, from Wick, has died.
'Mr Wick' Harry Gray remembered as a good friend with peerless passion for hometown's…
Four years on families in Home Farm are still lookign for answers,
'Radio silence': Families bring in legal team to fight for answers four years on…
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Inverness Sheriff Court
Driver spotted with bottle of alcohol blocking road in Beauly
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Judge hails courage of rape survivors to ensure 'justice was done'
Oban bids farewell to the Clippers.
Watch: Clipper Round the World host port in Oban comes to an end
Luke Farajallah and Stornoway Airport.
Loganair chief 'dismayed' with Stornoway airport staff after passengers left stranded
Inverness Sheriff Court
Double-the-limit Inverness drink-driver spotted 'veering' in road
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo.
Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show

Conversation