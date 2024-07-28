Review: Miriam Margolyes wraps up her tour by expressing her love for the Granite City and our posh accents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Miriam Margolyes wraps up her tour by expressing her love for the Granite City and our posh accents

The 83-year-old national treasure captivated audiences at the Music Hall on Saturday, July 29, as she bid adieu to Oh Miriam! live.

Actress Miriam Margolyes
Actress Miriam Margolyes
By Rebecca Buchan

I love many things about Miriam Margolyes, but my new favourite is how much she adores Aberdeen.

The national treasure was performing Oh Miriam! live to a packed-out audience at the Music Hall this weekend – the last night of the tour.

And it was clear from the start after the very warm reception that it was going to be a great night.

From almost the minute she appeared on stage she had me doubled over, belly laughing from the potty-mouthed humour she so effortlessly oozed.

As you would expect the sharp-tongued, witty and yet incredibly sweet national treasure had the crowd eating out of the palm of her hands.

Nothing was off limits and no one was safe – especially the Conservative Party.

The first act followed a question and answer session with Captial Radio DJ Fat Brestovci.

She spoke fondly of famous faces including her friendship with Graham Norton and Dame Maggie Smith.

Miriam Margolyes during the filming for the Graham Norton Show.

Global politics were high on the agenda – including how Benjamin Netanyahu should be rotting in jail and referred to Donald Trump as ‘The Big Orange’.

She also touched on the dire state of the world today, exclaiming “It’s the worst it has ever been”.

But the negativity changed the second she started to talk about Scotland.

She recounted tales of her father, a Jew born and raised in the Gorbals in Glasgow and how she grew up knowing her Scottish heritage.

In the second act, the audience was allowed to fire questions at the woman herself so I took the plunge and asked her what she thought of our fair city.

After exclaiming that she thought our accents were posh she said: “I love Aberdeen, the Granite City, the colour of the houses are gorgeous! There’s nothing like it anywhere else.”

The Harry Potter star said she loved this part of the world so much she used to own a home in  Fordyce with actor Bill Paterson.

Miriam Margolyes with A Christmas Carol book by Charles Dickens at Gunnersbury Park Museum.

She added: “This part of the north-east of Scotland is beautiful and the people have a good way of talking and there are distilleries here and I like the whisky.

“It’s elegant and sophisticated. And the kippers – I just adore it!”

Miriam ended the night by reading two excerpts from Charles Dickens’ books, and for me, the highlight of the night, as an English lit graduate, was to see her perform from Great Expectations. It was wonderful.

Even if that wasn’t your type of thing, you couldn’t not be mesmerised by her and it had the whole audience on their feet.

The ticket to her show came with a copy of her book Oh Miriam! which is out now. You can buy it here. 

