Man dies after canoe tragedy at river near Fort Augustus

The 61-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital after falling out of the boat into the water.

By Ross Hempseed
River Oich at Fort Augustus. Image: Google Maps.
River Oich at Fort Augustus. Image: Google Maps.

A man has died after entering the water whilst canoeing on the River Oich at Fort Augustus.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, August 6, when a 61-year-old man fell out of his canoe and into the River Oich.

It happened at around 2.30pm near Jenkins Park in Fort Augustus with emergency services soon dispatched to the scene.

Man taken from River Oich to Raigmore after canoe tragedy

The man was taken to Inverness, but was pronounced dead after arriving at Raigmore Hospital.

According to police there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man having entered the water from a canoe in the River Oich near to Jenkins Park in Fort Augustus shortly after 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 6.

“The 61-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but was pronounced dead a short after arrival.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

